The virtual reality maker spearheads a merger between the metaverse and blockchain realms with its first NFT drop. Some say that the future can never be truly experienced as we see in the movies, but one day, you wake up to find that the world we live in is becoming closer to sci-fi. Virtual reality (VR) was always praised as the major destination for humanity. Why should we reach for the stars when one can explore multiple universes from the comfort of the favorite chair? The latest news proves this point to be valid as the spearhead of VR innovation AEXLAB has announced the nonfungible token (NFT) drop with a goal to blend two trendy directions — distributed ledger technology (DLT) and VR — together and streamline further advances into the better future of entertainment.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO