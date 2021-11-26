ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people killed in Kansas accident involving train, report says

Two people have been killed in a Thanksgiving Day accident in Kansas involving a car and a train .

The elderly victims, who are from the Kansas City area, were on their way to a Thanksgiving dinner with their son when the accident happened, according to KCTV5.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, which includes checking that the lights and bells were working at the railroad crossing.

The incident happened around 6.30pm in rural Miami County, according to KCTV5.

“The rural area is just south of W. 255th Street, east of 169 Highway. It is technically in Miami County. For general landmarks, it’s south of Spring Hill and east of Hillsdale Reservoir,” said the KCTV5 report.

Officials say that no-one on the train was injured in the incident.

The incident was confirmed in a Facebook post by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

“Emergency crews are actively working a deadly crash in the area of 255th and Wagstaff in rural Miami County. Please avoid the area. Media staging is on Wagstaff east of Ridgeview. No further details are available at this time,” the post stated.

