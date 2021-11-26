ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

Man found dead in Sanger alleyway, police say

By Garrett Brown
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TUjz_0d70vZCp00

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been found dead in an alleyway in Sanger on Thursday, according to Sanger police officials.

Police responded to a call at 10:00 a.m. about a body in an alleyway at 7th Street and Jensen Avenue.

Police say they located a man in his 50’s who was unconscious and later determined to be dead.

According to officials, no witnesses were present at the time of the man’s death.

Investigations into the cause of death remain ongoing and investigators say they are looking for video surveillance in the area.

Police have yet to identify the man but say he is not homeless.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot and killed at northwest Fresno apartment complex identified

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting on West Ashlan Avenue on Tuesday night. Fresno police officials have identified the victim as 25-year-old Quintin Lee Jackson.  Detectives are seeking the community’s help in identifying possible suspects. The call about Tuesday’s shooting came from west Ashlan Avenue, with reports of […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sanger, CA
Sanger, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy