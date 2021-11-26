Man found dead in Sanger alleyway, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been found dead in an alleyway in Sanger on Thursday, according to Sanger police officials.

Police responded to a call at 10:00 a.m. about a body in an alleyway at 7th Street and Jensen Avenue.

Police say they located a man in his 50’s who was unconscious and later determined to be dead.

According to officials, no witnesses were present at the time of the man’s death.

Investigations into the cause of death remain ongoing and investigators say they are looking for video surveillance in the area.

Police have yet to identify the man but say he is not homeless.

This is an ongoing investigation.

