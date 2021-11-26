ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago mother fatally shot near teenage son’s memorial, days after his death

By Associated Press
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3WZg_0d70vL5t00

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend.

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related.

Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

‘The bullet is still in him’: Teen’s father looking for answers after Brooklyn deli shooting

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Zayid Muthana, the 18-year-old deli employee who was shot during a confrontation Saturday, is still “fighting for his life,” his father said Wednesday. “The bullet is still in him,” Muthana’s father said. Muthana was shot Saturday night while working at the family’s deli. Surveillance video shows people running for cover as shots […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
PIX11

Michigan school shooting: 4th student dies after teen opens fire on classmates, officials say

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy has become the fourth student to die from a school shooting in Michigan on Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday. The Oakland County sheriff’s office identified the teen as Justin Shilling. Seven other people were wounded, some critically, including a 14-year-old girl who was placed on a ventilator after surgery. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
PIX11

Man arrested in fatal East Harlem playground shooting: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was arrested Friday in the fatal shooting of another man by an East Harlem playground, according to the NYPD. Authorities said the shooting happened on Nov. 18 around 8:40 p.m. in the playground area at the Robert F. Wagner Houses NYCHA complex in the Upper Manhattan area. According to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Weather#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Man in critical condition following Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A male is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night, police said. Police received reports of a shooting on Blake Avenue in Brooklyn at approximately 7:10 p.m. The investigation is ongoing, police said. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect identified months after deadly Brooklyn stabbing

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Authorities have identified a man wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn in May. Daniel Velasquez, 43, allegedly stabbed a man in the torso during a dispute on May 18 in the vicinity of Dekalb Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, police said. The victim, Tayebe Henderson, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Queens man, 71, found dead in home office with head, face injuries: police

HOLLIS, Queens — Officers responding to a 911 call discovered a man dead in his home with head injuries on Monday night, according to the NYPD. Authorities said police responded around 9:50 p.m. to a call of an unconscious man inside his home on Hillside Avenue, near 196th Street, in the Hollis neighborhood. Responding officers arrived […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Teens sought for harassing Jewish children in Brooklyn: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Three teenage girls are being sought by police after a string of harassment incidents apparently targeting Jewish youth in a Brooklyn neighborhood, according to the NYPD. Police said the first incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday, near the corner of Skillman Street and Dekalb Avenue, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section. Authorities said the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy