Before we get to the game, it needs to be said; the San Jose Sharks purple warm-up jerseys might be the best Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys the NHL has ever seen. That combination of lilac and violet is just ... [chef’s kiss]. Seeing SAP Center decked out in purple with pops of the lavender shirseys the team was giving away in the stands made the special event night extra-festive. Hockey Fights Cancer is one of my favorite promotional nights, and it’s not even the jerseys that get me so hyped. Advocating for cancer research and awareness is always a worthy cause for celebration.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO