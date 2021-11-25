ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
’Tis time to snicker at our hunting

La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

The deer season drags on for some, hunters fatigue from the ordeal, and deer appear to have gone south, or even underground. Neither is true, but with some deer management units showing close to 40 percent reduction in registration one has to wonder. Overall, the state drop for opening weekend was...

lacrossetribune.com

Bangor Daily News

Hunting season turning into another case of ‘wrong place, wrong time’

We hunters spend so much time in the woods studying the habits of critters, we’re virtually guaranteed to cross paths with exactly the animal we’re seeking when hunting season finally arrives. Or, so we tell you. And ourselves. The truth, of course, is much different from that. Wild animals are...
HOBBIES
Current Publishing

Opinion: On the hunt for ‘me’ time

Ah, to be a hunting widow. There was a time when I dreaded weekends in November, and December, and occasionally January, and it had nothing to do with the bleak wintry weather or the prospect of holiday-induced anxiety. My husband Doo would selfishly disappear, literally into the woods for days on end while I was left to manage four little kids, the house, and my increasingly-questionable sanity. But now, with basically an empty nest, I look forward to this most precious of seasons and relish my role as the wife of a deer hunter.
CARMEL, IN
Herald-Dispatch

Chris Ellis: Deer hunting is a time-honored ritual in West Virginia

Chances are, you, someone in your family or someone in your circle of friends is a deer hunter. For many West Virginians, the tradition of deer hunting is part of their heritage and culture. It’s simply a way of life. And there is no bigger hunting season in our state...
LIFESTYLE
La Crosse Tribune

Outdoors commentary: Taking in the hunt

As the chapters in my yet unpublished but cerebrum-stored deer hunting book fly by like wind-swept pages, I can’t help but look back and marvel at five decade’s worth of changes. Yes, at times I feel like the old-timer. Not in mind, but in body. Deer are still deer with...
PETS
blainecountyjournal.com

Sister & Brother, Warrior add To Our Successful Youth Hunts

This week we feature a brother and sister along with a Warrior in our successful youth hunt collection. 10 year old Kyra Berreth, her 11 year old brother Hayden and 11 year old Wacee Simenson all successfully filled their deer tags. On November 4 while hunting with his Dad Brian...
HOBBIES
LehighValleyLive.com

Allowing bear, wolf hunting isn’t the answer to healing our ecosystems | Letter

The saying, “You don’t know what you have until it’s gone,” is particularly apt for this moment in ecological history. It seems we stand on a precipice. We can collectively choose to care for our fellow species and contribute to the healing of ecosystems (and thereby heal our human communities) or not. Either way, we will all suffer the consequences. Let’s work together with government officials, businesses and folks of all backgrounds to peacefully negotiate and create a more compassionate world.
ANIMALS
polkio.com

Dog owners searching for a fun time find it in Barn Hunt

RICKREALL — Dogs have long worked alongside humans, with many bred to perform specific tasks. For example, some smaller breeds took to rooting out vermin at farms, or eliminating or pulling prey from unwanted dens. The dogs competing over the weekend at the Polk County Fairgrounds were not those dogs....
POLK COUNTY, OR
La Crosse Tribune

Wisconsin hunters bag 8% fewer deer in 'quiet' firearm season

Wisconsin hunters bagged 175,667 deer in a nine-day firearm season wildlife officials described as “quiet.”. That’s a decline of about 8% from 2020 and about 9% less than the five-year average, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “The general theme of the nine-day deer...
WISCONSIN STATE
kicks96news.com

Tis the Time for Tis the Season Market in Philadelphia

Tis the Season Market will be this Saturday November 20th 8am – 4pm at the Neshoba County Coliseum located at 12000 Highway 15 North in Philadelphia. You’re invited to come out for a fun filled day! It’s also the perfect place to check some items off that Christmas shopping list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Grand Forks Herald

WeatherTalk: This is our dark time

When the sun came out from beyond the clouds Tuesday afternoon over eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota, it was the first look at the sun in more than a week. This is typical for November and December. Not only is the day length limited by the sun's paltry position low in the southern sky, the weather tends to be persistently cloudy in November and December.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Freeman

Tom Purcell: A time to be thankful for our traditions

I love pumpkin pie. But not just any pumpkin pie. It has to be my mother’s pumpkin pie, made with her unique thick and dry crust, and it has to be enjoyed only on Thanksgiving. It’s a Purcell family tradition, after all, and tradition is the reason Thanksgiving is my...
FESTIVAL
lpheralddispatch.com

Time to be thankful for our many blessings

Some things just don’t set well with me. I was shopping at one of the big box stores on Nov. 1, when Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” and other holiday tunes were already being played. Come on, retailers, can’t you at least wait until after Thanksgiving to promote your commercialism?
RELIGION
Union

Our View: Time to give thanks

Many of us have a notion of what Thanksgiving is. It’s pulled from a combination of our collective unconscious, Norman Rockwell paintings, and our own youth. A drive to grandmother’s house that’s filled with far-flung relatives and too much food. The kids have their own table while the adults crowd around the big folks’ banquet. The air is thick and warm, though sleepy on the eyelids after too much turkey.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
peoplenewspapers.com

Have Fun, Win Prizes With Our Holiday Photo Scavenger Hunt

It’s the holiday season, and you can see it everywhere! Join us in a fun holiday photo scavenger hunt, and win one of three prize packs containing four tickets to Holiday at the Arboretum at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens and four tickets to the Trains at NorthPark benefitting Ronald McDonald House Dallas.
LIFESTYLE
shelby-news.com

‘Tis the Season in Germantown

The holiday season is among us and with countless events going on in Germantown, there is something to spark even the Grinch’s holiday spirit. So, don’t get your tinsel in a tangle and miss out on any of the holly jolly events here in town throughout the months of November and December.
GERMANTOWN, TN
La Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: DNR 2021 Nine-Day Gun Deer Season Briefing

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Wisconsin gun deer hunters harvested 14,979 fewer deer during this year's nine day gun deer season than last year. Gun deer hunters this year took 175,667 deer while hunters last year took 190,646 deer. During Tuesday's media briefing, the Department of Natural Resources State Deer Program Specialist Jeff Pritzl said it's too early to know for sure why the overall harvest is down and why certain management zones saw a significant harvest reduction. Pritzl added hunters shifting toward taking deer in earlier-starting seasons, such as archery and crossbow seasons, could be driving the drop in gun deer harvest numbers. Gun deer licenses this year were down to 564,440 from 569,203 last year. Non-resident issued licenses increased by 3,317 from last year, bringing the total to 55,647 this year. Archery and crossbow harvests have increased each year since 2018, but it's too early to tell if this season continues the trend because the 2021 season doesn't end until Jan. 9. The southern farmland management zone saw deer hunters take 17 percent fewer deer this year than last year, the biggest harvest drop across all management zones.
POLITICS
Yes Weekly

’Tis the Season at Grandfather Mountain

With winter on the way, Grandfather Mountain is decking its halls and hills for the holidays. Guests are invited to celebrate the season from a mile high, where they’ll encounter idyllic winter scenery, invigorating outdoor adventure and more at the Linville, N.C., nature park. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the park...
FESTIVAL

