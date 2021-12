Guide to Using & Maximizing the Amex Platinum Hotel Benefits. Your Amex Platinum Card has some great hotel benefits. Included in this is the ability to get $200 in free hotel stays each year. The best part is that this perk is included in your card automatically–you don’t need to register for it. Here’s how to use this perk and the benefits you can expect during your hotel stay from this booking.

