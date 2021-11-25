Players from all over the region boost Back Mountain travel soccer program

Players for the U19 Freedom and U17 Impact — two of the three travel squads that make up the Back Mountain Soccer Club — come predominately from Wyoming Valley Conference high schools. Submitted by John Maros

DALLAS TWP. — With several tournament championships under their belts and a few second-place finishes, the Back Mountain Soccer Club’s travel program for girls is making a statement across Pennsylvania and neighboring states.

Girls soccer in the region has become a competitive force.

“It’s all about player development,” said the club’s travel program director, Nick Raczkowski.

Don’t let the name Back Mountain confuse you.

The travel program is open to any female player willing to commit to one or two practices a week and weekend tournaments in Pennsylvania and other states.

As high school soccer has come to a close, soccer players from nearly 20 high schools throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania will continue with the Back Mountain travel program practicing indoors and competing in tournaments.

The travel program began about seven years ago with one team and expanded to the three travel teams.

Most if not all of the players on the three teams — Freedom U19, Impact U17 and Storm U15 — were named first-team, second-team or honorable mention for their play on their high school teams.

Jay Maniskas, head coach for the U19 Freedom, said the travel program is designed to improve skills, agility and knowledge with a heavy emphasis on competition.

Maniskas, an all-conference soccer player for Dallas in the early 2000s, has been coaching soccer since his college playing days. He believes student-athletes who compete on the field — no matter what sport they play — have a competitive advantage in life.

“My coaches were tough and competitive, and it really goes far beyond the playing field,” Maniskas said. “We’re trying to do the same here. All the players are committed to play their best and hopefully it transfers into their school work and their lives.”

“The travel program gives these girls in our area to go to tournaments and play in front of college coaches that they would not have that opportunity at the high school level,” said Rob Swailes, head coach for U15 Storm and assistant coach for U19 Freedom.

While Raczkowski — the coach for U17 Impact — Maniskas and Swailes are on the sidelines for games, players undergo extensive and sometimes grueling practices directed by Mark Stauffer, head coach for the women’s soccer team at Misericordia. Alessandro Burlew, Misericordia’s men’s soccer coach, trains the U15 Storm team.

Stauffer also gives advice to players about college recruitment if they have an interest in playing soccer at the college level.

It has been said women’s soccer coaches at local colleges never recruited high school players in the area.

While there may be some truth to that statement, many of the U19 Freedom players have committed to play for Misericordia and other local colleges in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

Historically, the Misericordia women field a perennial top team, earning the top rank as the program entered the NCAA Division III tournament.

Coaches are strictly volunteers and do not receive any income from the cost to participate in the travel program. Trainers do receive a small amount, usually $5 per player per practice, while a majority of expenses go toward tournament fees, insurance and facility rental for practices.

The cost to enter a tournament is anywhere from $800 to $1,200 to compete against evenly matched teams.

During the winter, teams practice indoors at gymnasiums in the Back Mountain while during warmer days, they practice at Outlet Fields in Lehman or athletic fields at Dallas High School.

Seven players were asked why they enjoy playing travel soccer and the difference between travel and high school.

• Emily Malia, Hanover Area: “The pace of playing travel is more high pace and more competitive. The competition is fierce. It’s fun to see the people I play with on travel and go up against in high school.”

• Olivia “Liv” Maniskas, Dallas: “In high school, the skill level of the team is mixed. For travel, it’s the best of the best and more competitive here.”

• Jyanna Mendola, Wilkes-Barre Area: “Playing for travel, there are technical skills and players are more committed to the sport than high school. It’s more fun playing travel, you get to go up against other good players from across the state, New Jersey and Maryland at tournaments.”

• Esa Mendola, Wilkes-Barre Area: “Travel is more serious where high school you tend to have fun with your friends and teammates.”

• Kalee Raczkowski, Lake Lehman: “I was actually doing gymnastics up until a few years ago when I decided to start playing soccer. I always played up a level with the older kids and I feel by doing that, it made me a better player. In travel, there is a higher IQ and a better understanding of the sport. There is more communication on the field, the play is much faster and more technical.”

• Talli Ormes, Nanticoke Area: “Travel players know more about the sport, it definitely is a quicker pace and more technical.”

• Lauren Richie, Wyoming Valley West: “Definitely a travel player needs to be committed. The pace of play is so much faster than high school. You know you can trust the other players on your team on what to do, set up an attack. It’s a much higher level of skill.”

All seven players credited their training with the travel teams with helping them compete on their high school teams.

For more information on the Back Mountain travel soccer program, check out their Facebook page Back Mountain Soccer Club.

Players and their high schools on the Back Mountain travel teams

U15 Storm

Gina Pugliese and Mackenzie Mangan, Dallas; Ashley Hudak and Kiera Lucarino, Lake Lehman; Lily Shymanski and Summer Schultz, Wyoming Valley West; Cassidy Gilroy, Tunkhannock.

U17 Impact

Emily Blasick and Riley Heller, Benton; Josephine Devlin and Adilyn Mitchell, Central Columbia; Haily Morales, Crestwood; Elizabeth Viglone, Shelby Bedony, Gabriela Da Silva Rivera and Sophia Tellis, Dallas; Kaylie Zimmer, Dunmore; Morgan Crake, Holy Redeemer; Madison Meagher, Honesdale; Sophia Clark, Hughesville; Hailey Kline, Autumn Palka and Kalee Raczkowski, Lake Lehman; Mackenzie Lopez, Milton; Emile Nagel, Muncy; Amelia Maros, North Pocono; Olivia Rucco, Julia Rucco and Kayla Rodzinak, Pittston Area; Elyanna Lawler, Scranton Prep; Sophie Shaddle, Southern Columbia; Paige Adams, Tunkhannock; Ava Sherman, Valley View; Abigail Kimler, Wallenpaupack; Kaylyn Wide, Warrior Run; Olivia Allen and Adison Yankovich, Wyoming Area; Helena Prusak, Wyoming Seminary; Veronica Warunek and Lauren Richie, Wyoming Valley West.

U19 Freedom

Olivia Maniskas, Morgan Solano, Taylor Dworak, Caelyn Gallagher, Maddie Fleshut and Kira Pomrinke, Dallas; Esa Mendola, Jyanna Mendola and Angie Mendola, Wilkes-Barre Area; Annabelle Wojciechowski and Gwen Langley, Wyoming Valley West; Stephanie Lewis and Emily Malia, Hanover Area; Talli Ormes, Nanticoke Area; Kalie Quaglia, Holy Redeemer; Abbey Stokes, Lake Lehman.