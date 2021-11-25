ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Thanks: Cowboys Fall To Raiders In OT 36-33, Have Lost 3 Of Last 4

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein kicked a 45-yard field goal in the final 20 seconds of regulation to tie the game at 33, but that was as close as the Cowboys could get to victory.

The Cowboys won the toss in overtime, but went three and out and punted the ball to the Raiders.

A pass interference call on Anthony Brown on 3rd and 18 gave the Raiders a first down on the Cowboys 24 yard line.

All four of Brown’s interference penalties came on third-down incompletions.

Daniel Carlson then kicked a 29-yard field goal to give the Raiders the 36-33 win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2Hfw_0d70j41x00
Daniel Carlson #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders kicks the winning field goal in overtime of the NFL match between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys fell to 7-4 and have lost three out of their last four games.

The franchise is now 0-3 in overtime games on Thanksgiving.

The Raiders, who won their first game in more than a month, are now 6-5.

Las Vegas had just two third-down conversions total the previous two games and were just 3 of 13 in this one.

But Brown topped that total all by himself.

Both teams had season highs in penalties and yards.

Dallas, the NFL leader in penalty yards coming in, had 14 for 166 and Las Vegas 14 for 110.

“Twenty-eight penalties, I don’t know what the hell you want me to say,” Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. “Write what you want. I’m all for it.”

The Raiders ended a three-game losing streak with their first Thanksgiving victory since 1968.

It was their fourth appearance on the holiday since then, with the previous two losses coming at the Cowboys.

“It kind of gave me goose bumps, I’m not going to lie,” Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said. “When that kick went through, I had a a lot of memories as a kid.”

Carlson put Las Vegas ahead 33-30 with a career-long 56-yarder with 1:52 remaining. Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra point after the first Dallas TD, answered with a 45-yarder with 19 seconds to go.

Tony Pollard had a 100-yard kickoff return for Dallas in the third quarter, but was stopped inside the 15 to start overtime.

The Cowboys went three-and-out starting from their 7, and the Raiders finished off the third victory for the AFC West against the NFC East-leading Cowboys in the past four games.

Brown had his back to Jones when Derek Carr threw the pass with Las Vegas at its 43.

The penalty put the Raiders at the Dallas 24, and the winning kick came after Dallas was penalized twice for rushing past the line of scrimmage before the snap.

Carr threw for 373 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown strike to DeSean Jackson. Marcus Mariota had a short scoring run on a shotgun keeper.

The Dallas offense struggled early without top receivers Amari Cooper (COVID-19 protocols) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) and running back Ezekiel Elliott nursing a right knee injury.

Dak Prescott had 209 of his 375 yards passing in the fourth quarter.

His 32-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz and 2-point conversion toss to the tight end pulled the Cowboys even at 30 with 2:54 remaining after they trailed almost from the start.

Jackson tip-toed successfully on the sideline to open the scoring and drew one of the interference penalties against Brown in the end zone to set up Josh Jacobs’ 1-yard TD.

Sean McKeon had his first career touchdown, a 10-yard catch for the Cowboys’ first points. Elliott, who was limited to nine carries for 25 yards, had a 1-yard TD.

PAIR OF EJECTIONS

Kelvin Joseph of Dallas and Roderic Teamer of the Raiders were ejected after getting personal foul penalties at the end of a Las Vegas punt on the first possession of the second half. Field judge Tom Hill ended up with a small cut on his chin during the fracas on the Raiders’ sideline.

It was the second consecutive week the Cowboys had a run-in with the opponent during a punt. And the rookie Joseph ended up with the rest of the game off a week after staying home for personal reasons.

GO LONG

Jackson, who spent the first six of his 14 years with Philadelphia, has six career TD catches against his former NFC East rival. Five of those have covered at least 56 yards, including a 91-yarder with the Eagles in 2010 and an 81-yarder in his second stint with Philadelphia last season.

INJURIES

Raiders TE Darren Waller was ruled out after leaving the game twice, first with a back injury and then a knee issue. … DE Carl Nassib also injured a knee and didn’t return, while CB Brandon Facyson.

Raiders: Another NFC East opponent, this time at home against Washington on Dec. 5.

Cowboys: At New Orleans next Thursday. It’s the sixth time in eight seasons Dallas has followed Thanksgiving with another Thursday game.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

