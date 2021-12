Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, the Florida Panthers are set to take on the Washington Capitals tonight. Heading into the contest, the Panthers have won four in a row and are simply on fire. It certainly is encouraging to see, as they had lost four in a row previously. To get that fifth straight win, however, it certainly shouldn’t be viewed as an easy task. The Capitals have a 12-3-5 record and are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games. Thus, this is a contest between two of the league’s finest.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO