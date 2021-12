The Toronto Raptors’ current road trip has been far from ideal. While a win against the league-leading Golden State Warriors wasn’t exactly a realistic expectation, the Raptors are a disappointing 1-3 in the first four of their six-game trip. Granted, the Raptors have been missing OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam is still just seven games removed from a six-month absence. But while the offensive production has been surprisingly solid, the team’s defense — the very core of its supposed identity — has often looked disorganized and out of whack.

