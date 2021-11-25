ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All-In-One-CRM-Software Market is Going to Boom | Oracle, Salesforce, SugarCRM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "All-In-One-CRM-Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global All-In-One-CRM-Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the All-In-One-CRM-Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past...

SugarCRM Announces Appointment of CRM Industry Veteran Volker Hildebrand to Lead Global Product Marketing

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced the appointment of Volker Hildebrand to lead the company’s global product marketing efforts. “Hildebrand’s appointment is an important part of growing our global presence and accelerating our product roadmap to provide innovation to enable Sugar customers to deliver high-definition customer experience to their customers. He will help propel Sugar’s product marketing and thought leadership impact”
Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Oracle, IBM, Salesforce

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cloud Customer Relationship Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Big Data Analytics in Banking Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon AWS

In the Banking and Financial Services sector, through data analytics, institutions can monitor and assess large amounts of customer data and create personalized/customized products and services specific to individual consumers. Big data analytics can aid banks in understanding customer behavior based on the inputs received from their investment patterns, shopping trends, motivation to invest and personal or financial backgrounds. Big data in the healthcare market has high growth prospects owing to increasing spending on technological advancement in the healthcare industry. Further, the growing adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions in the healthcare industry expected to drive market growth over the forecasted period.
HR Analytics Consulting Service Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Oracle, SAP, Infor

Latest released the research study on HR Analytics Consulting Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. HR Analytics Consulting Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the HR Analytics Consulting Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Ama Research#Sap#Microsoft Dynamics#Hubspot Inc#Maximizer Software#Infusionsoft#Crm
Growing Adoption of Pulse Oximeters in Homecare Settings to Boost Market Growth - Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Pulse Oximeters Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Pulse Oximeters to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
Exercise Bicycle Market Likely to Enjoy Explosive Growth by 2026 | Technogym, Cybex, Precor

The latest update on Global Exercise Bicycle Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Exercise Bicycle, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies (2021-2026). The 125 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Bowflex (Nautilus), Lifefitness, BH, Technogym, Cybex, Precor, Star Trac, StairMaster, Ivanko, GYM80, Jih Kao Enterprise, Kug Way, Glory Life Industrial, Stingray, Heng Full Enterprise & Giant Golden Star.
CAD Viewers Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, CADSoftTools

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide CAD Viewers Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes, Onshape, Irfan Skiljan, Microspot, CADCAM-E, Actify, Catalog Data Solutions, Isoplotec, CoreTechnologie Group, 3DViewerOnline, KISTERS North America, 3D-Tool, CADSoftTools, DWG TOOL Software etc.
IoT Security Market projected to reach $40.3 Billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 22.1%

According to a new market research report "IoT Security Market by Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Cloud Security), Component (Solutions & Services), Application Area, Deployment Mode (On-premises & Cloud), Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global IoT Security Market size to grow from USD 14.9 billion in 2021 to USD 40.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The rapid increase in the number of Industry 4.0 IoT security incidents, stressing the need to strengthen cyber resilience; the growing IoT security regulations; and the proliferating security concerns for the critical infrastructure are expected to drive the global IoT security market. The development of smart infrastructure and the roll-out of the 5G network to accelerate a new wave of IoT applications are expected to shape the future of the IoT security market.
Regenerative Medicine Market worth $17.9 billion by 2025 - Major Statistics & Growth Dynamics

According to the new market research report "Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (Cell Therapies (Autologous, Allogenic), Stemcell Therapy, Tissue-engineering, Gene Therapy), Application (Wound Care, Musculoskeletal, Oncology, Dental, Ocular), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is projected to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2025 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 15.9%. Growth in this market is largely driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer; rising investments in regenerative medicine research; and the growing pipeline of regenerative medicine products.
Workforce Productivity Systems Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Oracle, Kronos, Reflexis

Workforce productivity is the products and services produced by workers of an organisation. The measures depend on hours worked, workforce jobs, and number of people in employment. It also measures the efficiency of a worker to transform the material into the product of higher value. This helps the organisation to meet customer demand, enable flexible and dynamic business and better decision making. These factors are increasing the demand of workforce management systems.
Integration of Analytics and Machine Learning into Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) to Drive Market Growth - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
Smart Grid Analytics Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 with Accenture, SAS Institute, Siemens

As the Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, and Legal factors continue to change, business leaders across industries have shifted focus to strategic objectives to achieve market excellence. "Global Smart Grid Analytics Market Size, Share Analysis with Forecast to 2026" report comes with comprehensive business strategies and plans have proven to propel business growth in such a scenario. For that purpose, companies require relevant information and market intelligence based insights to measure changing market trends, best practices, competitor's market position, customers' needs, and demand-supply changes.
IoT Security Market will have growth of 22.1% during the Forecast Period

IoT Security Market witnessed for USD 9,000 million in 2019, growing at a robust CAGR of 22.1% during forecast period. GMI Research speculates that the growing demand for IoT security solutions among several industries and countries is due to the increasing ransomware attacks on IoT devices and growing data risk in IoT networks.
Elastic Cloud Server Market is Booming Worldwide | BMC Software, Intel Xenon, AIM Consulting

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Elastic Cloud Server Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Elastic Cloud Server Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Elastic Cloud Server Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Proliferation of IoT is Expected to Emerge as One of the Popular Trends in the Wireless RF Devices Market - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
North America Continues to be the Leading Market for Inspection Management Software During Forecast Period 2021-2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
North America to be the Most Lucrative Market for G Suite Technology Services During Forecast Period 2021-2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
Container Monitoring Market is Going to Boom | CA Technologies, Appdynamics, Splunk

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Container Monitoring Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Container Monitoring Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Container Monitoring Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
