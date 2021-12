The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews the Draft Kings slate for the Week 12 college football schedule. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and NC Nick (@NC_Nick) give out their top DFS lineups and plays for both Friday and Saturday on the Week 12 college football slate. Will Carson Strong and Nevada light up a top 10 Air Force Falcons defense? Can Frank Gore Jr. and Southern Miss have some offensive success against a bad Louisiana Tech defense? Will Smoke Harris score a touchdown or two against Southern Miss? Is Jayden De Laura and Washington State a sure bet to light up the scoreboard? Is Phil Jurkovec a value play against Florida State this week? Will Hendon Hooker and Tennessee light it up against Desmond Trotter and South Alabama? Will TJ Finley and Auburn have success against South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina? Is C.J. Stroud a must play against the worst pass defense in the country in Michigan State? We talk it all and more on the DFS edition of The College Football Experience.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO