Lights Dimmer Switches Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

According to a new market research report "IoT Security Market by Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Cloud Security), Component (Solutions & Services), Application Area, Deployment Mode (On-premises & Cloud), Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global IoT Security Market size to grow from USD 14.9 billion in 2021 to USD 40.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The rapid increase in the number of Industry 4.0 IoT security incidents, stressing the need to strengthen cyber resilience; the growing IoT security regulations; and the proliferating security concerns for the critical infrastructure are expected to drive the global IoT security market. The development of smart infrastructure and the roll-out of the 5G network to accelerate a new wave of IoT applications are expected to shape the future of the IoT security market.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO