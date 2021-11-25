ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wipe Warmer Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Munchkin, Prince Lionheart, OXO

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Wipe Warmer Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Wipe Warmer Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Wipe Warmer Market and factors such as...

Growing Adoption of Pulse Oximeters in Homecare Settings to Boost Market Growth - Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Pulse Oximeters Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Pulse Oximeters to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
Coronavirus Market May Set New Growth Story | Moderna, AbbVie, Novavax

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Coronavirus Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Coronavirus Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Coronavirus Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
North America to Remain Most Remunerative Market for Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes - Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
Proliferation of IoT is Expected to Emerge as One of the Popular Trends in the Wireless RF Devices Market - Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
Secure Digital Cards Market to See Booming Growth | SanDisk, Toshiba, Panasonic

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Secure Digital Cards Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Secure Digital Cards Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Secure Digital Cards Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Hydrogel Market to Witness Massive Growth from 2021 to 2026 | DSM, Paul Hartmann, Medtronic

The latest released study on Global Hydrogel Market aims to delivers detailed qualitative and statistical insights covering complete value chain from upstream to downstream. Lot many Chinese companies have been able to establish vast scales of operations, conquering domestic Hydrogel markets and making inroads into global distribution channels. Some of the companies like 3M, ConvaTec, Derma Sciences, Smith Nephew United, Axelgaard, Coloplast, Paul Hartmann, Medtronic (Covidien), Molnlycke Health Care, NIPRO PATCH, Ashland, ESI BIO, Ocular Therapeutix, Ambu, KRUUSE, SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION, HOYA, DSM, Jiyuan, Guojia, Yafoer & Huayang are scaling up and extending their industrial value chain.
IoT Security Market projected to reach $40.3 Billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 22.1%

According to a new market research report "IoT Security Market by Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Cloud Security), Component (Solutions & Services), Application Area, Deployment Mode (On-premises & Cloud), Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global IoT Security Market size to grow from USD 14.9 billion in 2021 to USD 40.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.1% during the forecast period. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The presence of various key players in the ecosystem has led to competitive and diverse market. The rapid increase in the number of Industry 4.0 IoT security incidents, stressing the need to strengthen cyber resilience; the growing IoT security regulations; and the proliferating security concerns for the critical infrastructure are expected to drive the global IoT security market. The development of smart infrastructure and the roll-out of the 5G network to accelerate a new wave of IoT applications are expected to shape the future of the IoT security market.
Asia Pacific Market Is Expected To Outbid The Other Regions By The Overall Boost In Demand For Breathable Bags Market

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Breathable Bags Market sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
Orthopedic Implant Sales for Knee Reconstruction are Envisaged to Increase at 6.3-GR Through 2027

[170 Pages Report] Orthopedic Implants Market research report categorizes the global market by Product Type (Hip Reconstruction, Knee Reconstruction, Shoulder Implants), By Fixation Type (Cement, Cementless, Hybrid), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), & By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, MEA).
Elastic Cloud Server Market is Booming Worldwide | BMC Software, Intel Xenon, AIM Consulting

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Elastic Cloud Server Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Elastic Cloud Server Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Elastic Cloud Server Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Biometric Market Represents the 13.2% Growth Rate During the Forecast Period.

Biometric Market was valued at USD 36,600 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. GMI Research contemplates that the biometric market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rising problems of identity proof and the increasing demand for technologically advanced surveillance and security.
Cooler Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the cooler market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the cooler market is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.8%. In this market, hard body cooler is the largest segment by product type, whereas camping is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing interest in outdoor activities and higher per capita income.
North America to be the Most Lucrative Market for G Suite Technology Services During Forecast Period 2021-2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
North America Continues to be the Leading Market for Inspection Management Software During Forecast Period 2021-2031

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
Sugar-free Yogurt Market Likely to Enjoy Explosive Growth | Nestle, Yeo Valley, Meiji

The latest update on Worldwide Sugar-free Yogurt Market study provides comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Worldwide Sugar-free Yogurt, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies (2021-2026). The 104 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Danone, Fage International, Nestlé, Yeo Valley, Forager Products, Meiji, Classykiss, Bright Dairy, Yili Group, Mengniu Dairy, Junlebao, Lechun, SIMPLE LOVE, Sugar-free Yogurt .
Yam Powder Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

The latest released study on Worldwide Yam Powder Market aims to delivers detailed qualitative and statistical insights covering complete value chain from upstream to downstream. Lot many Chinese companies have been able to establish vast scales of operations, conquering domestic Worldwide Yam Powder markets and making inroads into global distribution channels. Some of the companies like Orangicway, HOKKOKU FOOD, FZBIOTECH, Green Heaven India, Summit Nutraceutical, Wellgreen.
Container Monitoring Market is Going to Boom | CA Technologies, Appdynamics, Splunk

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Container Monitoring Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Container Monitoring Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Container Monitoring Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Fruit Brandy Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Trimbach, Distillerie, DiBonis Winery

Fruit Brandy is an alcoholic beverage that is produced by distilled wine or by fermented fruit mesh. These brandies are made up of different kinds of fruits especially grapes. It contains 35""60% of alcohol by volume, hence it is seen that fruit brandy is mostly consumed in California, because of the large production of grapes. According to U.S. law, American brandies must be aged for at least 2 years in wood in order to get produce a rich flavor and color. Furthermore, It is also used as a base spirit in the production of another type of distilled liquor. Based on the region and the fruit, brandy can be divided into several categories namely Cognac, Armagnac, American Brandies, and fruit brandies. Hence, the rising trend of fruit brandy as compared to the traditional ones is rising the industry.
Food and Grocery Retail Market Is Booming Worldwide with Tesco, Carrefour, Amazon

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Food and Grocery Retail Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Food and Grocery Retail market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Washing Powder Market to See Massive Growth with P&G, Unilever, Henkel

The latest released study on Global Washing Powder Market aims to delivers detailed qualitative and statistical insights covering complete value chain from upstream to downstream. Lot many Chinese companies have been able to establish vast scales of operations, conquering domestic Washing Powder markets and making inroads into global distribution channels. Some of the companies like P&G, Unilever, Henkel, Liby, Kao, Church & Dwight, Lion, Clorox & NaFine are scaling up and extending their industrial value chain.
