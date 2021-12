An absolute oddball of a newly discovered exoplanet has been found orbiting a star just 31 light-years away. It's called GJ 367b, and it's one of the smallest exoplanets ever discovered, just slightly larger than Mars; but also one of the most compact, with a density almost the same as that of pure iron. Furthermore, it's insanely close to its host star, completing one full orbit once just every eight hours. Astronomers are yet to figure out how this planet would have formed, but they believe its discovery is an important one. "From the precise determination of its radius and mass, GJ 367b...

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO