Overview: Rit (Dani Chambers) reminisces about her last adventure with Red (Aaron Campbell) before they reunited and ran an apothecary. Our Take: To close the gap between past tsundere Rit and that of the present incarnation peacefully running an apothecary shop with Red, the series contains laying that through the flashbacks it has maintained since the beginning. Overall, they have been well executed in showing our leading couple’s budding feelings for one another and change of character. However, this time around it takes a more direct approach in trying to explain Rit’s personality shift and dreams with Red explained through her heart to heart with a friendly and flirtatious elf in that of Yarandrala. It’s heavy-handed in its execution in the contrived dialogue that is supposed to explain away development rather than any actual organic character building over time. Hopefully this is not the extent of how Rit became her playful self and will be given actual dedicated backstory episodes to flesh out her change of heart.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO