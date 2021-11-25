ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
English Dub Review: Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S “Life Is Constant Change (But It’s Okay to Stop and Appreciate It)”

By David King
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverview (Spoilers Below) A typical morning with typical dragon girls. A priceless slice of daily life without any complaints. However, ever since Miss Kobayashi heard the tale from the Emperor of Demise, something has been slightly weighing on her. Yet it’s not clear to her what exactly that is. As that...

alextimes.com

AFF Review: ‘I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking)’ is life on a razor’s edge

At one point in directors Kelley Kali and Angelique Molina’s pandemic-era drama “I’m Fine (Thanks for Asking),” single mother Danny, also played by Kali, falls face first into a pothole filled with water. In a film full of trials and tribulations for Danny, who is just trying to get the...
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Sakugan “Fathers & Daughters”

Memempu is a Worker in the underground city of Pinyin but dreams of becoming a Marker and going off to explore the wild tunnels known as the Labyrinth. On the night of a festival, the Marker duo Walsh and his daughter Lynda return, and Memempu receives a surprising gift. Will she finally be allowed to pursue her dream?
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside: “The Amber Bracelet”

Overview: Rit (Dani Chambers) reminisces about her last adventure with Red (Aaron Campbell) before they reunited and ran an apothecary. Our Take: To close the gap between past tsundere Rit and that of the present incarnation peacefully running an apothecary shop with Red, the series contains laying that through the flashbacks it has maintained since the beginning. Overall, they have been well executed in showing our leading couple’s budding feelings for one another and change of character. However, this time around it takes a more direct approach in trying to explain Rit’s personality shift and dreams with Red explained through her heart to heart with a friendly and flirtatious elf in that of Yarandrala. It’s heavy-handed in its execution in the contrived dialogue that is supposed to explain away development rather than any actual organic character building over time. Hopefully this is not the extent of how Rit became her playful self and will be given actual dedicated backstory episodes to flesh out her change of heart.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Kageki Shojo!! “Surely Someone”

The Romeo and Juliet auditions begin in earnest. Yamada looks back on her pre-Kouka years as she finds her bearings in her role. Sarasa revisits a conversation she overheard between Kouzaburou and Akiya. Our Take. Focusing on two separate storylines this time around, was a very interesting way of showing...
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Lupin The Third: Prison Of The Past

Lupin and his gang of oddball thieves set their sets on one of their biggest hauls yet that takes them all the way to not only the Kingdom of Dorrente, but its high-security super-prison. Lupin and company need to help a renowned thief break out of this prison in order to get their hands on a highly lucrative treasure. However, it looks like Lupin isn’t the only master thief that’s eager for this payout and what’s already a tricky operation suddenly grows considerably more difficult.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X Season Two

Based on a series of Light Novels Written by Satoru Yamaguchi and Illustrated by Nami Hidaka. Season 2 serves as a direct continuation of the previous Season which I jokingly describe as “A Shot a Love: Isekai Editon” because what it has in common the most with that talentless and short-lived Tila Tequila reality show from MTV, is the oblivious leading female character being the object of affection to both men and women. But unlike that disaster of a show, Caterina is charming and often comes across as an oblivious dolt whenever she’s faced with people conveying their romantic feelings. Made worse is the people who see Caterina as an object of affection after having at least one conversation are suddenly falling for her like a crazy fanboy/fangirl with almost zero logic or reasoning. So color me fucking surprised when there was a show that tops itself in its absurdity.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Ranking of Kings “The Prince’s New Clothes”

Bojji is the eldest son of the king, but he’s not exactly your typical prince. Being deaf and mute means he gets made fun of a lot, and not many people in the kingdom think he can fulfill the duties required of a future king. When he meets a shadow creature called Kage, he’s eager to make a new friend. But Kage isn’t exactly your typical BFF, either, and the two of them should face many challenges on the road ahead.
ENTERTAINMENT
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Duke of Death and His Maid “The Duke, Alice, and a Night in the Witches World”

Cuff and Zain come to take the Duke and Alice to the witch’s sabbath. Hopefully, there they can find some clues to the witch who cursed the Duke and maybe how to lift it. I really like the relationship between the Duke and Alice. I’m sure I’ve probably mentioned that before but it’s really well done. Alice’s teasing can go a little over the top at times especially since she knows he can’t touch her. It’s also refreshing to have two characters actually be honest with their feelings this early in a series. Though the Duke is worried about Alice not understanding how sincere he is, I think she knows.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Heike Story “Shishigatani Incident”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Brewing hostilities begin to boil over between the Heike and Taira families. God, these things are dense with stuff going on, but I think the general through line is that things are continuing to inch closer to the historical conflict between the Heike and Taira, the basis for this series in the first place. This episode in particular seems to be highlighting the moments that cut ties between Shigemori, the official leader of the Taira, and Kiyomori, the retired leader that still seems to be holding influence and power, but a tipping point on a grander scale would be the burning down of Enryakuji Temple, which set in motion a series of escalating fights with mounting casualties. Much like many great historical battles, they are the result of several seemingly small events piling up and snowballing into a major moment in that timeline. However, as one of the whitest white guys to ever white, I’m obviously not very familiar with Japanese history and it took me some time to piece together which side was doing what to whom, not helped by the week off the dub of this took between this and the last episode.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Blu-Ray Review: Mr. Osomatsu Season 2 English Dub Review

Everyone’s favorite lazy, foolish, sex-crazed virgin sextuplets are back for even more embarrassing acts of humility in the second season of Mr. Osomatsu. The Matsuno sextuplets, Osomatsu, Karamatsu, Choromatsu, Ichimatsu, Jyushimatsu, and Todomatsu, might be slightly older than before, but their constant misadventures are proof that they’re not any wiser. The sextuplets continue to coast through life and become the universe’s perpetual punching bags as their actions confirm the fact that six heads are hardly better than one. Substantial, emotional development might be impossible for the Matsuno sextuplets, but they’re more than willing to ride out the NEET lifestyle for as long as they can.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Scarlet Nexus “The Moon’s Secrets”

After fleeing from their respective governments last week, Yuito and Kasane continue their journeys in Togetsu. They find an all-powerful AI computer system and ask it questions about their world and the Kunad Gate. Meanwhile, Kasane is being handled by the Togetsu, who want to control both brains that have power over the fabled red strings. It’s going to take everything they’ve got to get out of this situation.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Irina: The Cosmonaut Vampire: “The Path to Becoming a Cosmonaut”

Overview: Lev (Stephen Fu) and Irina (Tia Ballard) start their cosmonaut training as they will be put through rigorous conditions when they finally take flight. Our Take: Lev and Irina’s cosmonaut training regiment brings out their varying types of fear in both of them. From Lev’s fears of vampires stemming from propaganda that is pushed in the media, or in Irina’s case, one in that of heights, it is the unique struggle that each of them is presented with and how they help each other with them that makes the core of this episode truly feel like some actual team building. With Irina’s clarification of how vampires actually eat and taste foods, it also makes strides just how normal and not so dissimilar vampires are from humans, showing a new unique, alternate lore to this alternate world. And with how much Lev has been a proponent for open-mindedness, it brings the reasoning for Lev being chosen to shepherd this mission, by higher-ups, into the forefront with it being directly tied to just how big his heart is.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Case Study of Vanitas “Number 69”

Vanitas and Noe might not be welcome underground in the tunnels of the Chasseurs, but now that they’ve identified a common enemy, things start to change. Together with Roland, the two of them track down the lair of Doctor Moreau. They infiltrate the Doctor’s hideout along with a team of Roland’s cronies, and everything is going alright at first… but then Noe calls out Moreau for his crimes against ethics and the gang finds themselves in a battle for their lives.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon “The Barrier at Mount Musubi”

To get a kyokon root everyone needs to gain access to Mount Musubi. Unfortunately, Setsuna and Towa enter a dream world with no means of escape. Luckily for them, Moroha also happens to have spirit powers not just demon powers. Which will be just what they need to continue on. Along with the help of an interesting new friend.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Higurashi – When They Cry: Sotsu “God-Entertaining Chapter, Part 4”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Rika and Hanyuu finish their fights, and Rika and Satako go their separate ways. Here we are at the finale and it can’t wait more than a couple minutes to remind us that Satako is somehow sympathetic in her horrific actions, if not totally morally justified, and that the only solution to this is for Rika to continue bending over backwards to keep her around instead of the more obvious and healthy solution of wiping her off the face of existence with that special sword. No matter what this show is trying to say about how Satako is just another victim in all of this, the reality is that she’s become a threat to everyone else that should be either locked away or vanquished entirely, but I guess we won’t be getting that kind of ending. Nor are we getting any proper resolution with Eua, who is just suddenly beaten by Hanyuu “finding a miracle”, AKA summoning the power of plot convenience to finally end their weird and vague battle. No clear explanation for where she came from or why she hates Hanyuu, no real punishment for enabling Satako into all of this in the first place. But no no no, the real issue is that Satako doesn’t like to study, that’s the actual problem and not…any of the awful crimes and acts of violence she directly caused.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Talentless Nana Season One

Based on the Japanese manga series written by Looseboy and illustrated by Iori Furuya. The story takes place in the far future. A small percentage of humans are born with superpowers known as the “Talented,” and without them are the “Talentless.” For five years, a war was waged between the Talented and the Talentless. Cities were bombed to ashes in an attempt to genocide superpowered people. The Talented fought against the government because they didn’t want to be the country’s guinea pigs. They were stigmatized because some of them had dangerous and uncontrollable powers. Decades later, the Talented were accepted, but they’re isolated from normal humans and later sent to a school located on a deserted island, where they have all their daily needs provided for until they graduate and communication with the outside world is forbidden. One day, a new student named Nana Hiiragi arrives at the school. Her friendly and cheerful personality lets her quickly make friends with the class. But In reality, however, Nana is a Talentless government assassin who has been dispatched to kill the Talented, whom the government deems to be the true Enemies of Humanity…
COMICS

