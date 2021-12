The US Department of Agriculture has given an award to Mahaska Health as well as awards to several communities in the No Coast Network listening area. Mahaska Health Partnership will receive $24,700 to buy a pulmonary function testing machine to replace the hospital’s current machine. The City of Albia will receive $37,500 to buy a new SUV for law enforcement and $54,600 to buy 25 sets of turnout gear for members of Albia’s fire department. Rose Hill will receive $19,300 to buy maintenance equipment, including a lawn mower, hydraulic ditch bank mower, office computer, printer and scanner. The City of Blakesburg will receive $72,800 to buy a new truck and tractor.

