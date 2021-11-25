Hoopa Unbound best moveset in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

As the end of the Season of Mischief is right at our doorsteps, Niantic will be giving us many surprises to celebrate the Mischief Pokemon along with a debut of a new Pokemon. The event that will be hosted in honor of the Mischief Pokemon will begin on Friday, November 26th, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. will have 2x Transfer Candy and 2x Catch XP bonus and a Special Research linked to Hoopa. This Special Research will be available to those that managed to complete the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story. To get access to the Mischief Special Research story, Trainers will have time to finish the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story until December 1st, 2021, at 9:59 a.m. or purchase a ticket with a price of US $4.99.

