Pokemon GO trainers have noticed the appearance of gently falling confetti whenever they open the application on their devices. This shouldn't be a cause for alarm for veteran players. Indeed, even those who have been playing for at least a year will have seen the colorful floating debris at least once before. Niantic Labs has implemented this celebration-tip-off years prior to the time of writing—meaning it has a standard set of circumstances that apply whenever it appears.

