Australia's securities regulator takes ANZ to court over home loan referrals

Pension providers will have to give customers a stronger nudge towards taking guidance when they decide to access their savings from June next year.Pension Wise offers free, impartial guidance to people about their pension options.Providers will be required to refer customers to Pension Wise guidance, explain what its purpose is and in most cases offer to book a Pension Wise appointment, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.The pension freedoms reforms have made it easier for over-55s to do what they want with their pension savings, rather than having to buy a retirement annuity which gives them a fixed income.We have...

ECONOMY ・ 20 HOURS AGO