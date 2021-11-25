ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Avianca to reoffer jobs to around 100 pilots amid restructuring

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA (Reuters) - Airline Avianca Holdings (NYSE:AVH), which is in the process of finishing a restructuring process under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, is to offer around 100 pilots who left the company following a strike in 2017 the chance to rejoin the company, it...

www.investing.com

