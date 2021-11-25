Avianca to reoffer jobs to around 100 pilots amid restructuring

Energy giant SSE has unveiled plans to create more than 850 jobs in its distribution business as part of proposals to ramp up investment to £4 billion and cut its carbon footprint.Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution, which is owned by SSE, aims to boost its investment by around a third in the north of Scotland and central southern England for the next price control period between 2023 and 2028.It said the extra investment will be delivered without increasing customer energy bills.It comes as part of the wider SSE group’s aims to invest £12.5 billion over the five years...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO