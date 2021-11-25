Courthouse honors art show winners

David Pierpont Warner of Meadville is this year’s first-place winner in the annual Lawrence County Art Show at the courthouse. Behind him is his blue-ribbon painting of a scene in Wilmington Township. CONTRIBUTED

David Pierpont Warner said he travels to Lawrence County often just to paint, because he loves the scenery.

One of his trips here resulted in the 72-year-old winning the first prize overall this year in the fourth annual Lawrence County Art Show at the courthouse.

Warner’s painting, “Taking a Stroll,” depicts a scene from a Neshannock Falls bridge off Route 956 in Wilmington Township.

Warner, an Edinboro University art teacher from 1990 to 2017, said the scene he painted was en route from Volant into New Castle. He learned about the competition by browsing the internet for art shows.

This is the second year he entered the county show, he said, but he wasn’t so lucky two years ago when he painted a scene at a different angle from the same bridge.

“I thought it was a nice little show,” he said. “It’s neat to see local artists coming out and doing their thing, and it says a lot for the community.”

Warner also received a committee’s choice award for another of his paintings, “Along Slippery Creek.”

Other top award winners were Michael A. Cantelmo for his watercolor, “McConnells Mill on Slippery Rock Creek,” which captured second place and also received a purchase award; and Janine Utegg, for her oil painting, “Cascade Park Waterfall,” which placed third.

Other purchase awards went to Elliott Lengel, Hazel Bobosky, Paige Hemke Kleinfelder (her painting of Kalajainen’s Sport Center was sponsored by Jeanine Kalajainen and her children in memory of Dan Kalajainen), Colleen tittiger, Kevin McLatchey who submitted three, Alissa Crosby and Ken Cole.

Marianne Hilke and John Madden also won committee’s choice awards.

The awards were presented at a reception in the courthouse on Nov. 12. The art works will be on public display inside the courthouse until Feb. 28.

The art show was incepted four years ago, and the original first-place winner, Robert Newton, died in October, 2019. The county has possession of his four paintings and has created a nameplate in his memory.

A painting, “American Park on a Sunday Afternoon” by Dona Boots of Ellwood City was created for a school in Kentucky. The art work is being used to teach speech for special needs and depicts people of all ages, races and abilities enjoying a day together.

The May Emma Hoyt Foundation, a big supporter of the county contest, has purchased a print of Boots’ painting and donated it to the county’s art collection. It is her wish to hang it in the foyer outside of the courtrooms on the courthouse third floor so people can enjoy it as they wait to enter court.

Treasurer Richard L. Rapone, an art committee member, bought the painting, “Reddy Kilowatt” and donated it to hang near his courthouse office as a reminder of his 28 years of working for Penn Power.

Helen Henderson, widow of Judge John Henderson, donated two originals by local painter Thomas McNickle. She died on Nov. 5.

The show is supported by multiple sponsors from the community. Award sponsors were the county’s four Common Pleas Court judges.

Committee members who organized the show were: Janet L. Kalajainen and JoAnn McCready, co-chairwomen; and Kimberly Koller-Jones, Melissa Ciallella, Laura Bordonaro; Ken Cole; Loretta Spielvogel; Richard L. Rapone; Jodi Klabon-Esoldo, Cindy Scaramazza, Dana Mastroianni, Janet Falotico and Stacy Conti.