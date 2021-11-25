ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Hundreds Of FedEx Packages Found Discarded In A Ravine In Alabama

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of FedEx packages were discovered in a ravine on private property in Blount County, Alabama, on Wednesday (November 25). The Blount County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to the scene, where they were met by...

ABC 33/40 News

Person involved in FedEx packages being tossed in a ravine "no longer providing service"

As many as 400 FedEx packages were found in a ravine last Wednesday. Today, FedEx released the following statement. “The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care. In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we have reviewed this situation and can confirm that the individual involved is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
