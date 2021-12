A new trick discovered on Overwatch's Ilios allows you to get surprising kills on your enemies using Zenyatta. A Reddit User credits Overwatch streamer and content creator mL7 for a secluded spot on the Ilios map that gives you a view of the base of the lighthouse. Bearing right after spawn, work your way over to the veranda location that juts out into the sea. From there, you can wait for unsuspecting enemies to walk through the base of the lighthouse. Ready your crosshair, and take them out with your Orb Volley in just one hit.

