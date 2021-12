In his new memoir, Wade says he's trying to be the best dad he can be despite the fact that Xavier is not with him like the rest of his children. Through social media, we often get to see retired NBA star Dwyane Wade be a proud, hands-on dad with kids Zaire and Zaya from his first marriage to Siohvaughn Funches, and Kaavia, from his marriage to Gabrielle Union (he also cares for his nephew, Dahveon Morris), but you don’t get the same inside look when it comes to his relationship with son Xavier, 8. The former baller is often very protective in the way he shares anything regarding his son, as news of the child’s birth came with some controversy. Eight years later, he’s trying to be the best dad he can be despite the fact that Xavier is not living in his home.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO