ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Other views: Remembering the proclamation of Thanksgiving

East Oregonian
 7 days ago

The year that is drawing towards its close, has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature,...

www.eastoregonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citizen Online

Historic view: The William H. Seward connection to Thanksgiving

Editor's note: In an effort to further promote unity in the United States, President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation calling for one day to mark Thanksgiving. At the time, it was celebrated on different dates in different states. The proclamation itself is said to have been written by Auburnian William H. Seward, the president's secretary of state. For several years, The Citizen has been publishing the words of that proclamation on Thanksgiving Day, and that tradition continues with the text below:
POLITICS
spiritofjefferson.com

HOLIDAY HISTORY: Lincoln's proclamation made Thanksgiving official

The first Thanksgiving is often associated with the Pilgrims. Over two centuries later, President Lincoln was the first to make it official. The official designation of 1863 is the most lasting of the nine proclamations for a day of thanks issued by Lincoln during his presidency. The idea of a...
FESTIVAL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Letter to the editor: Remember the dedication of those serving others

As Thanksgiving approaches, I’ve found myself reflecting on everything we’ve experienced together in the past year. At a time when it’s easy to see things that divide us, I’m proud to say that I’ve witnessed the power of unity first hand. Colleagues within our organization have united under the name Memorial Health as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and meet other urgent health needs. At the same time, we’re seeing the benefits of community partnerships as we work side-by-side with other organizations that share our mission to improve lives and build stronger communities through better health.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#American
thegraftonnews.com

Views: Good Earthkeeping -- Living with Thanksgiving

The celebration of gratitude known today in the USA as Thanksgiving has been a part of humanity in a variety of ways all over the world since long before the beginning of recorded history. Traditionally, harvest festivals were held in agricultural communities around the time the last crops were gathered in, and reverence in the form of offerings was given to whichever deity was worshipped by them for having helped with the growth of the crops.
FESTIVAL
maplelakemessenger.com

Poultry in motion and other Thanksgiving traditions

Apparently, turkeys aren’t the only ones who aren’t keen on Thanksgiving. I recently stumbled on an article that listed Thanksgiving traditions the rest of the world—and even some Americans—find peculiar. Some people interviewed for the article questioned the entire motivation of the holiday. One American living in Costa Rica said her friends think it’s odd that we have a celebration focused entirely on “stuffing our faces.” They’re missing the point. That’s not what Thanksgiving is about. It’s about getting a day off work. And napping. Oh yes, and giving thanks. And anyway, we’re not “stuffing our faces.” We’re enjoying ridiculous amounts of food in the company of people we love. This person also said her friends wonder why there has to be a turkey involved. Well, of course there has to be a turkey. If you roast a chicken, you’re not going to have leftovers for the next two weeks.
AMERICAS
Post-Bulletin

Other View: Justice for Arbery, at last

Ahmaud Arbery’s killing in February 2020 sounded at first like a horrific flashback to an earlier era in which white men killed Black men for appearing in places they were neither expected nor welcome, and then were coddled instead of arrested and prosecuted by the local police. It brought to mind the distant memory of Emmett Till and more recent one of Trayvon Martin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
BBC

Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to overturn abortion rights

Former US Vice-President Mike Pence has called on the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion in the US. Mr Pence said the ruling was "a misguided decision" that harmed millions of unborn babies. If Roe v Wade is quashed, millions of women...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kingstonthisweek.com

The Catholic Church in retreat

The announcement last week that Pope Francis may be planning a visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the abuses committed against Indigenous children in residential schools prompted a reflection on the state of the church today. The simple fact is that the church’s influence in the world is now at its lowest ebb since the early days of Christianity.
RELIGION
The Independent

Group of mothers in Tennessee want ban on schools teaching any aspect of civil rights history

A group of conservative moms in Tennessee crusading against "critical race theory" has expanded the scope of their objections, now campaigning against teaching details about the civil rights movement in schools. According to Judd Legum on Twitter, the group of mothers, called "Moms for Liberty," filed a complaint with the Tennessee Department of Education demanding it remove several civil rights-focused books from its school curriculum. The targeted books include Frances Ruffin's "Martin Luther King Jr and the March on Washington," and "Ruby Bridges Goes to School: My True Story" by Ruby Bridges. The group cited photos in the Ruffin...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Dangerous Town

There are a relatively few major yardsticks most Americans use when they consider where to live. Are there good jobs in the area? How is the education system? Are their recreational areas nearby? Is the housing affordable? What about the cost of living? All well and good, but what about crime? How many people want […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationCanada

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse raises questions about white privilege

Recently, two highly publicized trials came to a close. One involved three white men found guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was attacked and killed while jogging in Brunswick, Ga. The other case centred around a white 18-year-old named Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse shot three people during an anti-racism protest. Jurors acquitted him of all charges. In case you missed the details of this highly polarizing case: Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured a third during a protest in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020. The protests were in response to the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob...
PUBLIC SAFETY
stjohnsource.com

Governor Issues Thanksgiving Proclamation, Grants Administrative Leave

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has issued a proclamation commemorating Thursday, Nov. 25, as Thanksgiving Day 2021 as well as a proclamation granting administrative leave to non-essential government employees for a “A Day of Thanksgiving Reflection.” He urges them to observe the extended holiday with appropriate thankful and reflective activities at home.
POLITICS
nonprofitquarterly.org

Report Exposes the Fallacies of Black Criminality

“Black men comprise about 13 percent of the male population, but about 35 percent of those incarcerated. One in three black men born today can expect to be incarcerated in his lifetime, compared to one in six Latino men and one in 17 white men. Black women are similarly impacted: one in 18 black women born in 2001 is likely to be incarcerated sometime in her life, compared to one in 111 white women.”
SOCIETY
Winterset Madisonian

Local Mayflower descendant attends signing of Gov. Reynolds’ Thanksgiving proclamation

Members of the Iowa Society of Mayflower Descendants were present on Wednesday, Nov. 10, as Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring that this Thanksgiving is to be celebrated as the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower Pilgrims’ First Thanksgiving. Winterset resident Ken Callison, an Elder with the Iowa Society, explained that to be a member of the organization persons must […]
WINTERSET, IA
The Gaston Gazette

Thanksgiving Luncheon to 'honor, remember' seniors citizens

Judy Griffin values spending time and gaining wisdom from the older generation. While some shun the elderly from the world we live in, Griffin says they still have a lot to offer. That is why the 36th Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon for Senior Citizens is so significant to Griffin, who is director of the Adult Recreation Center at Gastonia Parks and Recreation.
GASTONIA, NC
Gazette

SONDERMANN | Thanking Lincoln for his Thanksgiving proclamation

When we are not taking a sledgehammer to statues of Abraham Lincoln or desecrating those monuments with graffiti or changing the name of Abraham Lincoln High School (even while the place was shuttered due to COVID) or otherwise suggesting that the savior of our union be held to some impossible standard of newly defined enlightenment, we might add to the gratitude owed him an extra measure of thanks for making Thanksgiving Day a thing.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy