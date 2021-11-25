Other views: Remembering the proclamation of Thanksgiving

Apparently, turkeys aren’t the only ones who aren’t keen on Thanksgiving. I recently stumbled on an article that listed Thanksgiving traditions the rest of the world—and even some Americans—find peculiar. Some people interviewed for the article questioned the entire motivation of the holiday. One American living in Costa Rica said her friends think it’s odd that we have a celebration focused entirely on “stuffing our faces.” They’re missing the point. That’s not what Thanksgiving is about. It’s about getting a day off work. And napping. Oh yes, and giving thanks. And anyway, we’re not “stuffing our faces.” We’re enjoying ridiculous amounts of food in the company of people we love. This person also said her friends wonder why there has to be a turkey involved. Well, of course there has to be a turkey. If you roast a chicken, you’re not going to have leftovers for the next two weeks.

