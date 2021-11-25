ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TYLER TURKEY TROT

KTRE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you see it from behind, it looks a little confusing; this...

www.ktre.com

houmatimes.com

Warriors of Hope host Inaugural Turkey Trot

Warriors of Hope will host their inaugural Turkey Trot on the morning of Thanksgiving. There will be a 5k and 10k walk and run; the route will accommodate families, strollers, leashed dogs, walkers, and runners. Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 25, with the race starting at 7:30 a.m. at 806 N Acadia Rd in Thibodaux, LA.
THIBODAUX, LA
Daily News

Third Annual Turkey Trot scheduled for Thanksgiving Day

There’s no better way to bond with family and sneak in some activity before a loaded Thanksgiving meal than a morning 5k. Valley Lake Boys Home will host the third annual Turkey Trot Thursday, Nov. 25. For Valley Lake Boys Home Executive Director Joanna Etzler, it’s become a tradition for her family the past three Thanksgiving mornings.
BRECKENRIDGE, MI
dailypostathenian.com

Turkey Trot announced for Thanksgiving morning

The 5th Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk is set for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. Individual prizes will be awarded to male and female runners in age categories and two new family categories have been added for 2021: the fastest family to cross the finish line together and the fastest family with a stroller(s) to cross together.
KTRE

Tyler Turkey Trot attracts nearly 1,300 to support local nonprofit

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The rain cleared just in time for the 19th annual Tyler Turkey Trot Thursday morning. Nearly 13-hundred runners took to the streets of south Tyler to run the 5K course. Runners and spectators were decked out in Thanksgiving colors and costumes to run the Turkey Trot...
TYLER, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTOS: 19th annual Turkey Trot sees 1,300 participants turn out in Tyler

A total of 1,300 participants took part in the 19th annual Turkey Trot 5k and Kids Dash as part of a Thanksgiving Day tradition. Video Editor / Bilingual Digital Multimedia Journalist. Photographer and Video Editor but I also cover community outreach, events and features. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna....
TYLER, TX
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury holds Turkey Trot for the Memory

SHREWSBURY – More than 1,900 runners turned out, Nov. 25, for the return of Shrewsbury’s Turkey Trot for the Memory road race. This was the 10th running of the race, kicking off once again after the disruption of COVID-19 a year ago. “It is very exciting and humbling [to be...
SHREWSBURY, MA
WOLF

Turkey Trot in Boalsburg raises $10,000

PA - (WOLF) — Yesterday was Turkey day, and turkeys were certainly are trotting. Boalsburg held its annual Turkey Trot yesterday morning, which saw runners from across the United States run the 5K. Douglas Braff went to the run yesterday morning and spoke with the Centre County Grange fair queen...
BOALSBURG, PA
kprl.com

Turkey Trot in Atascadero 11.26.2021

Three hundred people started Thanksgiving Day with a Turkey Trot at Atascadero lake Thursday morning. The Turkey Trot is a fundraiser for ECHO. CEO Wendy Lewis says she was pleased with the turnout, particularly in light of the cold temperatures. People were encouraged to wear costumes. Awards were given for...
ATASCADERO, CA
waylandstudentpress.com

WPSF hosts second annual turkey trot

The second annual Wayland Public Schools Foundation (WPSF) Turkey Trot returns starting Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The event is virtual, and runners may submit their run times through the WPSF Turkey Trot website. Every participant is automatically entered into a raffle for prizes, whether or not they enter their run times.
WAYLAND, MA
merricksart.com

All The Details of our Annual Family Turkey Trot

The past few years we’ve done a Family Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving day. I’m sharing all the details on how I put it together!. A family Turkey Trot is a great tradition to start this year. It’s almost time for our annual Thanksgiving Family Turkey Trot! We started to do...
TURKEY, TX
conwaydailysun.com

Turkey Trots and Scramble Around the Valley

Here are some shots from pre-Turkey Day festivities around the valley!. On November 19, Conway Rec held its annual Turkey Trot under the lights behind Conway Elementary School. On November 23, John Fuller Elementary School held its own Turkey Trot around the school and Conway Elementary School had a "Turkey...
CONWAY, NH
NJ.com

Art, turkey trot, and more happening this weekend

Photographer and co-founder of Green Space Studios, Kristen Pierce, will be displaying photos from her most recent series, “Postured,” as well as other works on Friday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 10 p.m. Pierce is a photographer who specializes in portraiture. Other participating artists include Katharine Santos and Mukti Patel.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
mynews13.com

Thousands trot in downtown Orlando for annual Turkey Trot

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thanksgiving Day, before the turkey came out of the oven, more than 3,200 people braved the chilly Orlando weather to take on the 32nd annual Seniors First Turkey Trot. The 5k track went around downtown Orlando starting from Lake Eola and back. While some chose to...
ORLANDO, FL
