TYLER TURKEY TROT

The 5th Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk is set for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. Individual prizes will be awarded to male and female runners in age categories and two new family categories have been added for 2021: the fastest family to cross the finish line together and the fastest family with a stroller(s) to cross together.

