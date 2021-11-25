Warriors of Hope will host their inaugural Turkey Trot on the morning of Thanksgiving. There will be a 5k and 10k walk and run; the route will accommodate families, strollers, leashed dogs, walkers, and runners. Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 25, with the race starting at 7:30 a.m. at 806 N Acadia Rd in Thibodaux, LA.
Organizers of the Troy Turkey Trot are looking for the most creative costumes participants can come up with for this year's 105th 5K run. Contest categories are for Best Thanksgiving Day and Most Unique Costume.
There’s no better way to bond with family and sneak in some activity before a loaded Thanksgiving meal than a morning 5k. Valley Lake Boys Home will host the third annual Turkey Trot Thursday, Nov. 25. For Valley Lake Boys Home Executive Director Joanna Etzler, it’s become a tradition for her family the past three Thanksgiving mornings.
The 5th Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk is set for Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25, at Keith Memorial United Methodist Church. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8 a.m. Individual prizes will be awarded to male and female runners in age categories and two new family categories have been added for 2021: the fastest family to cross the finish line together and the fastest family with a stroller(s) to cross together.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The rain cleared just in time for the 19th annual Tyler Turkey Trot Thursday morning. Nearly 13-hundred runners took to the streets of south Tyler to run the 5K course. Runners and spectators were decked out in Thanksgiving colors and costumes to run the Turkey Trot...
A total of 1,300 participants took part in the 19th annual Turkey Trot 5k and Kids Dash as part of a Thanksgiving Day tradition. Video Editor / Bilingual Digital Multimedia Journalist. Photographer and Video Editor but I also cover community outreach, events and features. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna....
SHREWSBURY – More than 1,900 runners turned out, Nov. 25, for the return of Shrewsbury’s Turkey Trot for the Memory road race. This was the 10th running of the race, kicking off once again after the disruption of COVID-19 a year ago. “It is very exciting and humbling [to be...
PA - (WOLF) — Yesterday was Turkey day, and turkeys were certainly are trotting. Boalsburg held its annual Turkey Trot yesterday morning, which saw runners from across the United States run the 5K. Douglas Braff went to the run yesterday morning and spoke with the Centre County Grange fair queen...
Over 5,000 runners could be seen stuffing the starting line Thanksgiving morning at this year’s Turkey Trot 5K. After switching to a virtual setup last year for the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone was happy to be trotting together again. Back In Person. “Last year, the virtual race, we actually had people...
Three hundred people started Thanksgiving Day with a Turkey Trot at Atascadero lake Thursday morning. The Turkey Trot is a fundraiser for ECHO. CEO Wendy Lewis says she was pleased with the turnout, particularly in light of the cold temperatures. People were encouraged to wear costumes. Awards were given for...
The second annual Wayland Public Schools Foundation (WPSF) Turkey Trot returns starting Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The event is virtual, and runners may submit their run times through the WPSF Turkey Trot website. Every participant is automatically entered into a raffle for prizes, whether or not they enter their run times.
The past few years we’ve done a Family Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving day. I’m sharing all the details on how I put it together!. A family Turkey Trot is a great tradition to start this year. It’s almost time for our annual Thanksgiving Family Turkey Trot! We started to do...
Here are some shots from pre-Turkey Day festivities around the valley!. On November 19, Conway Rec held its annual Turkey Trot under the lights behind Conway Elementary School. On November 23, John Fuller Elementary School held its own Turkey Trot around the school and Conway Elementary School had a "Turkey...
Photographer and co-founder of Green Space Studios, Kristen Pierce, will be displaying photos from her most recent series, “Postured,” as well as other works on Friday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 10 p.m. Pierce is a photographer who specializes in portraiture. Other participating artists include Katharine Santos and Mukti Patel.
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thanksgiving Day, before the turkey came out of the oven, more than 3,200 people braved the chilly Orlando weather to take on the 32nd annual Seniors First Turkey Trot. The 5k track went around downtown Orlando starting from Lake Eola and back. While some chose to...
When you head into the backcountry, you never know what you might find. Most of the surprises come from wildlife, but in this case it was an abandoned house and cabin that a guy found tucked away in a canyon. This dude lives in his camper and has built quite...
John Raubenstrauch keyed-in on this buck's routine before killing him. Two years ago, John Raubenstrauch started getting trail camera pictures of a drop-tine buck not far from his home in Pennsylvania. After sharing the photos with his kids and some other local youth hunters, they named the buck “Soup.”. “His...
Eagles… symbols of freedom, ‘Merica, and Harley Davidson, there’s a certain elegance that’s associated with eagles, especially the bald eagle. Golden eagles in particular have been known to drag mountain goats off a cliff, used to hunt wild pigs, and have even been documented trying to fly away with small children.
Comments / 0