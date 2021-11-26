ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County Council OKs appointees to Business Advisory Commission

By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com
 5 days ago
The Frederick County Council this week pushed through appointments for a commission tasked with advocating for the county’s small businesses.

The Small Business Advisory Commission’s eight members will advise the County Council on legislative priorities from the small business community and facilitate dialogue between county officials and small business owners.

“What we put this business advisory commission together to do was to take a look at what we could do as a county to improve the business climate for, specifically, small businesses,” Councilman Phil Dacey, who sponsored the bill that created the commission, said during the council’s meeting Tuesday.

When the council voted in June to approve the commission, Dacey (R) said the group would advise the council on how best to assist small businesses apply for federal funding during times of state or national emergency. The commission, he added, will continue to be a voice for businesses in years to come.

Members, who will serve three-year terms, represent seven different county entities.

The commission will meet at least four times annually, beginning either next month or in January.

