Grow: Song of the Evertree Review (PS4) – Nature vs. Nurture

By Kat Bullock
fingerguns.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrow: Song of the Evertree is the latest release from Prideful Sloth and 505 Games, is it worth the hype or just a pile to add to the other sim games around? Let’s find out! The Finger Guns review:. A Worldly View. Alaria has faded, and left the evertree...

fingerguns.net

cramgaming.com

The King Of Fighters XV Gameplay Team Battle Versus 4K (beta/demo PS4)

We take a look at The King Of Fighters XV gameplay in 4K on PS4, specifically the 3 vs 3 Team Battle mode from the beta/demo which has now ended. The gameplay showcases the CPU vs CPU on level 5 (maximum) difficulty using the in-game pre-set teams and some of our own. The full game releases in February 2022 for consoles and PC.
softpedia.com

Grotto Review (PC)

What constellation can tell someone his favorite color? Do the gods even get to decide that? Should a star-reader be able to tell people who to kill or maim? Should constellations decide how to engage with strangers? Is there actual comfort in being told to do or is it just the sign that people don’t want to be responsible for their actions?
nichegamer.com

Niche Spotlight – Grow: Song of the Evertree

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Grow: Song of the Evertree, a world-crafting sandbox adventure game by Prideful Sloth and 505 Games. Editor’s Note: This article contains affiliate links to GamersGate. Buying a game through these links supports Niche Gamer. Use NICHE at checkout for any singular product for 11% off. Care...
PCGamesN

Grow: Song of the Evertree makes a hybrid of city builders and Zelda games

Remarkably, Grow: Song of the Evertree isn’t the first game to put the trappings of city-building games in RPG-tinged adventures – we can point to Dark Cloud and ActRaiser as predecessors. But Grow is doing it with notable style and charm, and the early buzz suggests that this is one indie game well worth checking out.
gamesasylum.com

New on Switch: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, League of Legends spin-offs, Grow: Song of the Evertree, The Wild at Heart, NERF, more

The phrase ‘good things come in pairs’ rings true this week as Nintendo continues their barrage of big releases, launching Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl this Friday. Reviews dropped on Wednesday for these 4th Gen Pokémon remasters, with scores mostly clocking in at 8/10. A few 9/10s too, but...
PlayStation LifeStyle

Battlefield 2042 Review (PS4) – Missing the Mark

The Battlefield franchise has been notorious for its buggy launches ever since the infamous “long neck” glitch from Battlefield 3 went viral nearly a decade ago. As an outsider looking in, it’s always been entertaining to see clips of off-the-wall, crazy stuff happening in the game. Arguably, these incidents are what makes Battlefield, well, Battlefield—at least according to some members of the fan community.
heypoorplayer.com

Monomals Review (Switch)

Creativity is often overlooked in the game industry. I don’t mean that as a slight. It’s just a truth that many games prosper while mostly emulating other titles that originated ideas. There’s lots of sharing in any industry, and that’s okay. But when you come across a developer as creative as Picomy, you have to pay special attention to creativity. Their latest game is called Monomals, and it’s one of the weirdest fusions I’ve played. It’s a game about music, but also fishing. Oh, and did I mention it’s also a platformer? It should be clear already that Monomals has creativity in spades. Keep reading this Monomals review to see if it manages to bring forth a cohesive product despite the wild diversity of ideas in play.
pushsquare.com

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (22nd November to 28th November)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? It's Thanksgiving in the US this week, so the release schedule has certainly slowed down, but Farming Simulator 22 will be popular with fans of the genre and Death's Door is a highly regarded indie release. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.
psu.com

Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Review (PS4) – A Mystical Exploration, Strategy Game You Can Enjoy With A Friend

Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands Review (PS4) – Be whisked away into a beautifully crafted pixel-art world inspired by 1000 C.E Norse culture in Raw Fury’s latest expansion for Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands. If you’re new to the series, the Kingdom games are a mix of survival, strategy and exploration. You find yourself shipwrecked on mysterious islands and you must recruit citizens to help build your base and defenses to thwart nightly attacks by the evil Greed.
horrorsociety.com

The Collected (Short Review)

Starring – Lexy Robidoux, Artemis Lupercalia, and Evan Robidoux. Earlier this year I found the Instagram page for filmmaker Raymond Cara who was releasing his new short Slimebox. It was a wild and messy short that I really enjoyed. Since then I’ve kept an eye on Raymond and his work so I don’t miss out on his newest mild melting film. A few weeks ago Raymond reached out to me to check out his newest short The Collected. I shared the initial release on the site when it went live but I never had the chance to check it out until now. Honestly, I shouldn’t have waited because it was one hell of a horror short.
Siliconera

Contest: Final Fantasy XIV Giveaway (PS4)

Siliconera and Square Enix are celebrating the upcoming release of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker with a PS4 contest. If you aren’t already playing this MMORPG, here’s your chance to check it out for free! We have three digital copies of Final Fantasy XIV for the PS4 to give out. These codes are for the base game only. You will need to have a North American PlayStation account in order to redeem the codes. You can enter the giveaway from November 26-30, 2021. Winners will be selected on December 1, 2021.
fingerguns.net

Beyond A Steel Sky Review (PS5) – Inspector Gadget and Clank

Beyond a Steel Sky is the latest Cyberpunk-esq adventure to have fewer bugs than actual Cyberpunk. Set 10 years after its predecessor Beneath a Steel Sky, you’ll follow the events that have taken place since. The game opens with both your current objective, a young boy named Milo stolen from Machines and taken from your village, as well as a small recap of the goings on from Beneath a Steel Sky.
Rely on Horror

Review: MADiSON (beta)

There’s a fine line separating horror and mystery. Pretty much any scary game will have some element of the unknown sowed deeply into its plot. Amnesia: The Dark Descent literally begins with protagonist Daniel wiping his memory. Outlast starts with a curious email sent by an anonymous whistleblower who resides in Mount Massive Asylum. Even the original Resident Evil centers around a mysterious conspiracy that eventually becomes unraveled beneath the Spencer Mansion. Part of the terror that comes packaged within a horror game is the mystery that drives the story forward, and the best horror knows how to kick-start this mystery off.
Nintendo World Report

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Switch) Review

Somehow Dr. Lobe has returned. Back in the days of Nintendo DS and Wii, Nintendo’s brain training games were a huge success. While the Brain Age games’ achievements were greater, the two Big Brain Academy games that hit the systems were quirky and fun, aiming more for lighthearted brain wrinkling than more directed training. After more than a decade of inactivity, the sizable smarts school is back on Nintendo Switch with Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain. The time away hasn’t changed all that much about how the game is played, but enjoyable local multiplayer and smart use of passive online modes makes this an enjoyable if fleeting game.
