Grow: Song of the Evertree Review (PS4) – Nature vs. Nurture

Creativity is often overlooked in the game industry. I don’t mean that as a slight. It’s just a truth that many games prosper while mostly emulating other titles that originated ideas. There’s lots of sharing in any industry, and that’s okay. But when you come across a developer as creative as Picomy, you have to pay special attention to creativity. Their latest game is called Monomals, and it’s one of the weirdest fusions I’ve played. It’s a game about music, but also fishing. Oh, and did I mention it’s also a platformer? It should be clear already that Monomals has creativity in spades. Keep reading this Monomals review to see if it manages to bring forth a cohesive product despite the wild diversity of ideas in play.

