Lee Westwood, who many considered the front-runner for the job, isn’t going to be captain of the next European Ryder Cup team. When golf’s most anticipated biennial contest goes to Italy in 2023, someone other than the 48-year-old Englishman will be leading the Old World against the Americans. As first reported by the Daily Telegraph, Westwood, much to the surprise of those who assumed he was something of a shoo-in for the position, told Golf Digest on Monday that he wishes to focus on his playing career.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO