2nd Annual Christmas Kick-Off

A holiday gift and toy drive is underway to support families in Cotati, Penngrove and Rohnert Park. For over 23 years, this holiday gift and toy drive has grown not only in popularity but also in partnership with others to help fill needs in our communities. The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati working together with the Rancho Adobe Fire District, the Cotati Police Department, Cotati City Employees, Rancho Cotati Rotary Club, Rotary Satellite Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati Twilight, Rotary Interact and Rotaract members, the Rohnert Park Chapter of Realtors, and the community at large work toward fulfilling the needs of those families in need of a little help.

COTATI, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO