I get the following error: "Operating System not found" Guest OS: Ubuntu Linux (64-bit) I did some googling, and did the .ISO configuring, but nothing. This is what I have:. I tried installing VMWare tools, but it isn't letting me. It'll power back up the VM, but it does nothing. What is it that I'm doing wrong? Is it the boot menu config?

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO