Turkey Trot hosted in Lancaster

By James Wesser
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ta1J_0d6zrc4500

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved tradition returned to Lancaster this Thanksgiving. And the 30th annual Fowl Run did not disappoint.

Athletes braved the cold, bitter temperatures to run a 5K at Long’s Park before the big Thanksgiving feast. It wasn’t a race. There was no stress or pressure, it was just all in good fun and every year gets bigger and better.

“This is a great way of getting up and you know you are going to come out and do some exercise, so you don’t have to feel guilty later in the afternoon. So, it’s just a fun time to come together, and it’s open to anyone of all ages, all abilities” the co-president of Lancaster Road Runners Club Jason Louge said.

Runners will be out in full force next year, rain or shine.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

