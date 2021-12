FIFA 22 Saudi Professional League SBC went live Nov. 18 alongside three other League SBCs for players to grind. FIFA Ultimate Team fans rejoice as you now have seven total League SBCs to constantly rinse for packs in search of those high-rated items. Grinding League SBCs is one of the best ways to add packs and players to your teams throughout the course of the game's cycle. League SBCs have a new format this year, only requiring four segments to complete. But, with those tradeoffs come untradeable packs that are solely reliant on packing chase cards.

