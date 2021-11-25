ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China non-committal on US 'drop in the ocean' oil release

By Yew Lun Tian, Ahmad Ghaddar, Olesya Astakhova
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Nov 25): China, the world's largest crude importer, was non-committal about whether it will release oil from its reserves as requested by Washington, while OPEC sources said the US action has not made the producer group change course. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden's administration announced plans to...

www.theedgemarkets.com

actionforex.com

China PMI manufacturing rose to 50.1, non-manufacturing dropped to 52.3

China official PMI Manufacturing rose from 49.2 to 50.1 in November, above expectation of 49.6. PMI Non-Manufacturing dropped from 52.4 to 52.3, below expectation of 53.0. PMI Composite rose from 50.8 to 52.2. “A series of policy measures to ensure energy supply and stabilize market prices have borne some fruits....
ECONOMY
Newsbug.info

US proceeding with oil reserves release despite price drop

WASHINGTON — The U.S. will proceed with its plan to release 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves despite a new coronavirus variant triggering a sharp drop in crude prices. “We are not reconsidering,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday at a briefing. The Biden...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Oil slumps on jitters over vaccine efficacy

SINGAPORE (Nov 30): Oil prices tumbled more than 3% on Tuesday after Moderna's CEO cast doubt on the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines against the Omicron coronavirus variant, spooking financial markets. The head of drugmaker Moderna told the Financial Times that Covid-19 vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production

The U.S. Interior Department recommended increased fees for oil and gas exploration on federal lands as part of a long-awaited report that environmental groups said didn’t go far enough in limiting fossil fuels and Republicans derided as an attack on domestic producers. The report, ordered by President Joe Biden during his first week in office, focuses […] The post Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

China on board with oil release, but wants to show independence

China’s ambiguity on whether it will join the U.S.-led coordinated release of oil reserves is aimed at a domestic audience to show Beijing isn’t following Washington, according to government officials involved in the discussions. The world’s biggest oil importer is committed to drawing crude from its stockpiles along with the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

CDC and White House non-committal on US travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

The US is staying quiet about plans to respond to a new variant of Covid-19 even as nations including the UK slap travel restrictions on countries in southern Africa to stop the spread.As of Friday, just over a dozen European and Asian nations had announced temporary travel restrictions affecting flights from South Africa, with some countries extending that ban to neighbouring African nations as well.“More data is needed but we're taking precautions now,” wrote Sajid Javid, the UK’s Health Secretary, on Twitter. “From noon tomorrow six African countries will be added to the red list, flights will be temporarily...
TRAVEL

