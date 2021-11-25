ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2012 Black Chevrolet Tahoe Commercial Fleet

Roanoke Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClean CARFAX. Black 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Commercial Fleet 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Vortec...

roanoke.com

Roanoke Times

2005 Sandstone Metallic Chevrolet Uplander Cargo

Sandstone Metallic 2005 Chevrolet Uplander Cargo FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SFI. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2021 Mosaic Black Metallic Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
Roanoke Times

2012 Bali Blue Pearl Honda Ridgeline RTL

* JD Power Dependability Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick * 2012 KBB.com 10 Best Used Trucks Under $20,000 * 2012 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards are based on the Brand Watch(tm) study from Kelley Blue Book Market Intelligence. Award calculated among non-luxury shoppers. For more information, visit www.kbb.com. Kelley Blue Book is a registered trademark of Kelley Blue Book Co., Inc.
Roanoke Times

2017 Volcanic Orange MINI Cooper Base

Volcanic Orange 2017 MINI Cooper FWD 6-Speed Manual 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the...
#Chevrolet Tahoe#Carfax
Roanoke Times

2007 Blue Mercury Grand Marquis LS

Clean CARFAX. Blue 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis LS RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 SOHC Flex Fuel with Dual Exhaust. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you’ve been drooling over the Lincoln...
Roanoke Times

2019 Sonic Silver Metallic Mazda CX-5 Touring

Clean CARFAX. Sonic Silver Metallic 2019 Mazda CX-5 Touring FWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
KTLO

2003 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

From a Private Collection, Kept in a Heated and Cooled Garage, Low Miles, Convertible, Driver Memory Seat, Heads Up Display, Dual Power Seats, Power Windows, Dual Climate Control, Power Tilt Steering, Bose Stereo, Power Door Locks and more. 2,754 miles. $36,500.
Fox News

Chevy's biggest V8 ever costs $37,758 ... without the car!

Chevy's new monster motor has a scary price. The Chevrolet Performance 632-cubic-inch ZZ632/1000 crate engine, which is the largest and most powerful naturally aspirated engine the brand has ever built, has been listed at $37,758.82. The 10-liter engine and was designed primarily for drag racing builds, not for street use,...
Roanoke Times

2021 Shadow Black Ford Mustang GT

Shadow Black 2021 Ford Mustang GT RWD 6-Speed Manual 5.0L V8 Ti-VCT Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
Roanoke Times

2007 Purple Dodge Charger R/T

Plum Crazy Pearl 2007 Dodge Charger R/T RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, Slate/Graystone Leather. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * Whether you’re looking for a sedan...
Roanoke Times

2022 Lunar Silver Metallic Honda Civic EX

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 180-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 17" Alloy w/Gloss Black Inserts.
topgear.com

Check out this award-winning Chevrolet Impala Wagon

This custom two-door Impala uses an 8.3-litre V8 with 600bhp. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Here’s something a little different for you that should stand out in a sea of identikit EV SUVs. This is an award-winning, custom two-door Chevrolet Impala Wagon built by the Ranweiler family at its Minnesota-based shop Show Cars Automotive. Sleek.
MotorTrend Magazine

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500’s Stubbiest Configuration Is Back!

There's a group of truck fans who love the single cab pickup truck that's affixed with the shortest bed possible. The Regular Cab, as Chevrolet calls its single cab two-door full-size truck, makes for a phenomenal sport truck, muscle truck, or even simply work truck—if you get the options right. And, well, provided Chevy even offers it in the first place.
Autoweek.com

Street-Spotted: Chevrolet Caprice

You'd have no problem finding a tidy Chevy Impala SS from the mid 1990s for sale on any day of the week, but the situation is a little different when it comes to the Caprice sedan or station wagon. Chevy's big sedan arrived just when big, non-luxury American sedans seemed to be at a crossroads: GM's own SUVs were continuing their rise, and it seemed like big Chevrolet sedans still had some life left in them.
Benzinga

Tesla Rolls Out Cybertruck-Inspired ATV For Kids At $1,900

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday launched an electric Cyberquad for kids, inspired by the automaker’s yet to be launched electric pickup truck Cybertruck. What Happened: The four-wheel all terrain vehicle is priced at $1,900 and is powered by a Cyberquad lithium-ion battery, the electric vehicle maker says on its online shopping website.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Reliable Car Brand

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, these include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Among the media and research firms most carefully followed are J.D. Power, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, […]
