Festival of Lights to return to Oneonta

FILEHarley Gehricke, 2, of Westford, admires Santa’s illuminated gingerbread cottage Dec. 18, 2020, at First Night Oneonta’s Festival of Lights in Neahwa Park. The event will return this year.

First Night Oneonta's Festival of Lights will return to Neahwa Park Saturday, Dec. 18 with more displays and events happening Dec. 18 and 31.

First Night Oneonta Board Chair Carol Mandigo said the committee discussed whether to have First Night again this year at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, but felt it was too early to crowd everyone into the atrium of the building, so it will not happen again this year.

"People had such a good time at the festival last year, we have added it to our series of events," she said. "Even if we have First Night again next year, we will still do the Festival of Lights."

Mandigo said 39 organizations, businesses and individuals have already signed up to create displays at Neahwa Park for this year's festival, which is more than the 35 displays that were at the park last year. The city installed more electric outlets near the caboose in the park recently and New York Bounce House is letting the committee use some of its generators to hook other displays up to, she said.

"Our theme is always Community and Holiday Spirit," she said. "The displays are all hand-created by the community."

She said the event will be a drive-thru display like last year. The route will start at the archway near the skate house in front of the pond, go right at the Statue of Liberty, around the big loop past the caboose, dog park and large pavilion and out the Market Street entrance past Damaschke Field.

People will be able to park at either end of the veterans memorial walkway and walk along the pathway to view the lights. Pedestrians will not be allowed to walk along the roadways, Mandigo said. "It's just too dangerous because people are driving and looking at the lights and not what is in front of them," she said.

Santa will visit opening night, Dec. 18, and there will be performances by jugglers and drummers, popcorn and hot chocolate, she said. There will be performances Friday, Dec. 31. The last night of the festival is Jan. 1, she said.

People can still sign up to put a display up at the park, and there is a form on firstnightoneonta.com, she said. People interested should keep the following in mind when coming up with a design, a letter to exhibitors said:

• Create a free-standing display out of PVC pipe, wood, chicken wire, wagons, bicycles, etc. The committee can provide picnic tables and soccer goal posts to use as bases on request. People can also choose a pavilion, section of fence, playground equipment or set of trees to use as a base for their display.

• Elevate the display. Last year, three feet of snow fell just before the festival began.

• All materials, especially electric cords and connectors, should be rated for the outdoors. Electric cord connections should also be kept out of the elements with tape or plastic tubs.

• Displays must be able to withstand the wind.

• Displays should be angled and set back from the roadway.

• Inflatables use more energy than LED lights and the committee needs to know if an inflatable will be used in the display.

Five Star Subaru and Cleinman Performance Partners are sponsoring this year's decorating contest. The first place winner will receive $500 and $500 will go to the person's favorite charity; second place will receive $300 and $300 to a charity and third place will receive $200 and $200 to a charity.

If someone doesn't have the time to create a display, but would still like to help set up the park for the festival, there will be volunteer days Dec. 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will string lights around trees and other areas of the park, Mandigo said.

She said the committee also oversees the annual Hometown Fourth of July festival and other arts events in the city, and is trying to come up with a new name. Each of the events the committee hosts is alcohol, tobacco, drug and admission free and the committee works closely with the Leatherstocking Education on Alcoholism/Addictions Foundation.

"LEAF came up with Celebrate!," she said, and "Five Star came up with Life Enjoyed Addiction Free. We are looking for ideas."

Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.