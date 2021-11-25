ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Energy Ministry's new panel to monitor electricity transmission begins work

By PrimeNewsGhana
primenewsghana.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has inaugurated the Electricity Market Oversight Panel (EMOP). He charged to EMOP channel its energies and synergies towards ensuring that the country’s power situation remains stable. Dr Prempeh made this point when he inaugurated the panel at a short ceremony at...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

Dumsor has destroyed my appliances – Otumfuo laments

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II disclosed that the incessant power outages in the Ashanti Region have become a source of worry, stating many of his electronic appliances has been destroyed as a result. Otumfuor said this at the Manhyia palace when Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, together with the management...
AFRICA
primenewsghana.com

Oil blocks 2&3 agreement to be laid before parliament next month

Following two years of negotiations of the agreement on the oil blocks located in the Western Basin of the country, the Director of Petroleum at the Energy Ministry, Benjamin Kwame Asante has revealed that the final agreement of Ghana’s first oil bid and licensing round will be laid before parliament before the close of the year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mynews13.com

Maine seeks plans for Aroostook County transmission, renewable energy projects

Maine utility regulators are seeking plans for new energy infrastructure that would connect Aroostook County directly to the rest of the New England power grid. The request from the state Public Utilities Commission seeks proposals for transmission lines and renewable energy projects in Northern Maine. It stems from a bipartisan bill spearheaded in the last state legislative session by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Allagash.
MAINE STATE
uaf.edu

UAF, electric utility collaborate to overhaul Kotzebue energy monitoring system

Kotzebue’s electric utility will install advanced electricity meters next year with help from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The new platform will allow researchers and utility managers to better understand the community’s electric use. A $500,000 grant from the Office of Naval Research Defense University Research Instrumentation Program to UAF’s...
KOTZEBUE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electricity#Energy Ministry#The Minister For Energy#Emop Channel#Ministry#Gwem#Npp
uctv.tv

Clean Energy Cost-Savings: A Study of Mexico’s Federal Electricity Commission

In September, the Lopez Obrador administration sent an initiative to Congress aimed at amending the constitution and completely restructuring the electric sector and market. The administration has set forth specific criticisms of the prevailing market structure, particularly with regards to the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE). The Institute of the Americas authored white paper, "Clean Energy Cost-Savings: A Study of Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission (CFE)," provides an assessment of the impacts both in terms of CFE's financial outlook and emissions profile. The purchase of clean energy through the auctions in order to obtain the corresponding CEL certificates has allowed CFE to avoid variable generation costs at its thermoelectric plants, which would have been far higher than the cost of purchasing the clean energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can give us cheap, clean energy

About 650 metres beneath the Latrobe Valley, the heart of Victoria’s coal country, lies a little-known, naturally hot 65℃ pool of water in an enormous aquifer. This aquifer is a source of geothermal energy – a renewable source of heat or electricity that is, so far, being used to heat an aquatic centre in the town of Traralgon. They chose it – over natural gas, coal-fired power or even emissions-free solar and wind – because geothermal energy is now the cheapest option for heating. The hot aquifer was first reported as long ago as 1962, when government geologist J.J. Jenkin noted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
24/7 Wall St.

EU notebook: Austrian climate minister threatens over nuclear power

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights By Daniel Byrne (Dan Byrne is a correspondent based in Dublin, covering climate and finance matters. He is a graduate of Dublin City University. He has held communications & fundraising roles in NGOs and has contributed content for Irish media outlets RTE, AMLintelligence, and the Irish Examiner.) DUBLIN (Callaway […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
primenewsghana.com

Minority worked with Majority to approve 2022 budget – Economic Fighters League alleges

Pressure group, Economic Fighters League (EFL), has alleged that the Minority has secretly joined forces with the Majority to approve the controversial 2022 budget. Addressing the press on Wednesday, November 30, 2021, in Accra, Fighter General of the EFL, Ernesto Yeboah, described the brouhaha in Parliament over the policy document as a mere strategy by both sides of the House.
AFRICA
Benzinga

Allison Transmission Partners With Team de Rooy To Develop Electric Truck

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) entered a three-year partnership agreement with Team de Rooy, a multiple-race winner of the Dakar Rally, to develop electric trucks for motorsport competitions. Testing is scheduled to begin on an electric truck equipped with a conventional Allison transmission in early 2022, ahead of the...
BUSINESS
primenewsghana.com

Health Administrators in Ghana criticize gov't for slow pace of COVID-19 vaccination

Association of Health Service Administrators, Ghana (AHSAG) has criticized the government for the slow pace of the Covid-19 vaccination. According to them, although, they "acknowledge the significant role of Government, particularly the Ministry of Health and its agencies as well as all other stakeholders including corporate organizations in containing the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana. Our collective efforts underpinned by the rollout of vaccines have culminated in a sustained recovery from the raging pandemic. However, the slow pace of vaccination due to inadequate access to vaccines under the COVAX Facility is deeply worrying".
PUBLIC HEALTH
primenewsghana.com

Campaign for legal education reform yields results as Akufo-Addo agrees ‘reforms necessary due to current realities’

A campaign by some interest groups and legal practitioners for reform in Ghana’s legal education has yielded results as President Nana Akufo-Addo agrees reforms are necessary to accommodate current realities. Delivering a speech at the International Conference on the Future of Legal Education in Ghana/Africa at the Auditorium of the...
EDUCATION
Shropshire Star

New ranking reveals the UK’s most energy efficient electric vehicles

Electrifying.com’s E-Rating reveals how efficient EVs really are. We’ve become used to checking how many miles per gallon a petrol or diesel vehicle will do, but checking the efficiency of an electric vehicle is not common practice yet. That’s because we tend to focus on the fact that they emit...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Housing Ministry sets up committee to monitor affordable housing implementation

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 17): The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has established a committee to coordinate the implementation of 500,000 units of affordable housing for the duration of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP). Its Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the committee would monitor the implementation...
WORLD
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

If we want the pandemic to end, CEOs need to do what governments won’t—including getting tougher and smarter about vaccines

As the world scrambles to understand the full impact of the Omicron variant, what we do know is that its emergence did not need to happen. Since March 2020, we and others have warned that failure to respond to COVID-19 in a global way increased the likelihood of dangerous resistant variants popping up around the world. An investment of tens of billions of dollars then could have averted the tens of trillions in economic losses Omicron could cause—on top of the tens of trillions COVID-19 has already cost.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy