When I was invited to write a new carol for BBC Music Magazine, I started wondering about what makes Christmas carols so enchanting, how a modern carol might fit into the wonderful repertoire that already exists and, most importantly, what it is exactly that we love about them. When I asked my friends and family what their favourite carol might be and why, I was delighted to discover that the array of preferences was so vast. Christmas carols can elicit such a wide range of festive memories for us all, from singing in cold churches surrounded by snow to families huddled by warm fires and the welcome wishes of good tidings.

