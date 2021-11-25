ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

JS Bach: Sonatas and Partitas (Fabio Biondi)

By Michael Beek
classical-music.com
 7 days ago

Naive V7261 132:02 mins (2 discs) Those of us who have been waiting for Fabio Biondi to set down his thoughts on these timeless scores were recently offered a tantalising glimpse via a filmed recording of BWV 1002-1004. Now we have the entire set, recorded in June...

www.classical-music.com

Comments / 0

Related
openculture.com

Bach on a Möbius Strip: Marcus du Sautoy Visualizes How Bach Used Math to Compose His Music

“A mathematician’s favorite composer? Top of the list probably comes Bach.” Thus speaks a reliable source on the matter: Oxford mathematician Marcus du Sautoy in the Numberphile video above. “Bach uses a lot of mathematical tricks as a way of generating music, so his music is highly complex,” but at its heart is “the use of mathematics as a kind of shortcut to generate extraordinarily complex music.” As a first example du Sautoy takes up the “Musical Offering,” and in particular its “crab canon,” the genius of which has previously been featured here on Open Culture.
SCIENCE
washingtonclassicalreview.com

Bach Consort looks backward from Bach to another master of counterpoint

Dana Marsh was in the middle of his second season as artistic director of Washington Bach Consort when the coronavirus pandemic closed down the city. While he has continued the group’s focus on its namesake, he has also extended its reach into historically informed performances of other composers. For a program dedicated to high Renaissance polyphony, heard Friday night at First Congregational UCC, Marsh conducted just eight singers and a sackbut player.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3; 7 Fantasien

The French pianist Adam Laloum is a noted chamber player, but this recording is a reminder of his solo excellence. Moreover, the liner note by Matthias Kornemann is an illuminating pleasure in itself, partly thanks to its deft historical placing of the works in Brahms’s career, and also due to its evocative turn of phrase. To describe the opening of the Third Piano Sonata as being ‘like an unexpected, sudden chemical reaction’ really does nail both it and the way Laloum plays it.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Brahms • R Schumann: Viola Sonatas etc

Brahms: Viola Sonatas Nos 1 & 2; Sonatensatz (arr. Katims); R Schumann: Adagio & Allegro, Op. 70. Philip Dukes (viola), Peter Donohoe (piano) Brahms composed his two Op. 120 Sonatas for the clarinettist Richard Mühlfeld, and they’re most familiar in their original form. But Brahms also made alternative versions for violin and for viola, and viola players have taken the sonatas to their heart with good reason: the viola’s range is similar to that of the clarinet, and its instrument’s warm, husky tones are well suited to the music. Brahms added a few double stops in the viola part, and made some changes to the clarinet’s melodic line – notably in the trio section of the second sonata’s middle movement. Some 40 years earlier, Brahms composed a scherzo for violin and piano as his contribution to a composite ‘greetings’ sonata for Joseph Joachim. The viola adaptation by the American player Milton Katims works very well – perhaps better than the authentic viola version of Schumann’s Adagio and Allegro Op. 70, originally written for horn and piano. It’s a piece that’s more often taken up by cellists, in its other alternative form.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fabio Biondi
msu.edu

'Bach in the USA'

Bach fans are invited to join the MSU College of Music in celebrating the great composer through the "Bach in the USA" concert on at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, in Fairchild Theatre. It is the second concert in the annual Joanne and Bill Church West Circle Series. "Bach in...
MUSIC
wrti.org

Pianist Avery Gagliano Plays Bach and Chopin in the WRTI Performance Studio

Pianist Avery Gagliano has quite the busy schedule these days. She participated in the International Fryderyk Chopin Competition in Warsaw in mid October, released her Steinway recording debut, Reflections, on November 5th, and made her Carnegie Hall recital debut on November 30th—all while pursuing her Bachelor’s at Curtis. On top...
MUSIC
Lootpress

The Significance of Bach

Most people with even a cursory knowledge of music history are familiar with Johann Sebastian Bach. Widely regarded as the father of classical music, Bach’s influence was momentous in the works of some of the most highly regarded composers of all time, including Mozart, Chopin, Debussy, and Beethoven, who called him the “father of all harmony.” Even those unfamiliar with the Western Canon will likely be able to place pieces such as “Toccata and Fugue in D minor,” and “Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007: I. Prélude,” by way of cultural association upon hearing them.
MUSIC
ladailypost.com

TGIF Concert: eSSO To Perform Music Of Bach And Mozart

ESSO performs music of Bach and Mozart Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave. in Santa Fe. Courtesy/FPC. As part of the TGIF Concert Series, eSSO Santa Fe will perform the music of Music of Bach and Mozart Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church, 208 Grant Ave. in Santa Fe.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Audiophile Audition

J.S. BACH “21” – Elisaveta Blumina (piano) – MDG

J.S. BACH “21” Elisaveta Blumina (piano) – MDG SACD904-2232-6, 2021. 71’39 *****. The title of this new release by German pianist Elisaveta Blumina on MDG is called Bach 21.The number may answer the question of how many tracks are on the cd, or perhaps it refers to this artist’s century of specialization, for she is well known for promoting new composers (Grigori Frid) as well as for championing the piano works of Mieczysław Weinberg. Finally it could be just a reference to this year of troubles which could use some powerful art to strengthen our spirits. Before we get to the specifics of the recording, we should consider the unique presentation of this issue. The pianist explains in her liner notes which include a half dozen of her paintings that she is a synaesthetic, that is a person whose auditory and visual faculties are wired such that she hears sound as color. It is not clear how this would benefit an artist, but it does point to an extraordinary sensitivity to the world of sound.
MUSIC
kdhx.org

Symphony Preview: A conversation with Nicholas McGegan and a box of Bach

This weekend, December 3-5, Nicholas McGegan returns to Powell Hall for a program of music by JS Bach and his less-famous son CPE Bach. I talked with McGegan via Zoom on November 18th. Here’s a somewhat condensed transcript of that conversation. The complete video interview is available on Chuck’s Culture Channel on YouTube.
MUSIC
classical-music.com

The best recordings of JS Bach’s Christmas Oratorio

Assembled in late 1734, JS Bach’s ‘Oratorium Tempore Nativitatis Christi’ (Christmas Oratorio) constitutes a six-part Christmas present to the congregations of St Thomas’s and St Nicholas’s in Leipzig. Time was of the essence, but Bach had an ace up his sleeve, for the Nativity-to-Epiphany cycle plunders pre-existing sources. His congregations may or may not have had the sophistication to recognise it – especially over 13 days of performance – but Bach intended a unified conception.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Times-Argus

Handel’s ‘Messiah’: J.S. Bach joins Handel in celebration

Handel’s “Messiah” is a Christmas tradition throughout the world, but Grace Church in Rutland may be presenting the only performances in Vermont this year. And to its annual performances, the church is adding a Christmas cantata by Handel’s colleague Johann Sebastian Bach. “It’s wonderful music to celebrate the season, and...
RUTLAND, VT
culturemap.com

DACAMERA presents Christian Tetzlaff Plays Bach

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Christian Tetzlaff is one of the world’s greatest violinists, renowned for his moving performances of Bach’s works for solo violin. Bach’s Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin are one of his crowning achievements, music displaying the violin’s full emotional and technical range. They abound with vivid melodies and moments of deep feeling. Tetzlaff’s effortlessly beautiful playing lends itself perfectly to these powerful masterpieces.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Opera of the Week: Bach’s St John Passion

Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, broadcasts Bach’s seminal work St John Passion from the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris. The searing music paints a monumental fresco of life’s journey to redemption. Calixto Bieito, one of the most exciting directors of his generation, directs this dramatised oratorio. It is conducted by Philippe Pierlot. With the help of an excellent cast, including Benjamin Appl in the role of Jesus and Joshua Ellicott as The Evangelist, the period orchestra Les Talens Lyriques and a group of amateur singers which form the chorus at the heart of the narrative, Calixto Bieito leads us into dialogue with this work confronting pain and death..
MUSIC
wfmt.com

Bach: English Suites Nos. 1-3 – Vladimir Ashkenazy

Brought together on this double album are Vladimir Ashkenazy’s latest Bach recording of the English Suites Nos. 1-3 and his first-ever Bach recording from 1965, the Concerto in D minor. An astonishing 56 years and a lifetime’s experience of this timeless music span the two recordings, marking the longest exclusive association between pianist and record label in history. This new recording of the first three English Suites is the latest addition to Ashkenazy’s discography of the major keyboard works of Bach.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
MUSIC
classical-music.com

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and narrator Stephen Fry to join London Symphony Orchestra on audiobook of Sleeping Beauty

A festive reimagining of Sleeping Beauty is being released as an Audible audiobook, with music performed by the London Symphony Orchestra. Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor will join narrator Stephen Fry to bring the story to life, alongside music from Tchaikovsky‘s Sleeping Beauty, which we recently named as one of the best Christmas ballets of all time.
MUSIC
nbcboston.com

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones' and ‘NCIS' Actor, Dies at 41

Hollywood has lost a star way too soon. Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like "NCIS" and "Bones", has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old. "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," a statement from his...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy