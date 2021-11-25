ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaughan Williams • Walton: Symphony No. 1 etc (Four Hands)

By Michael Beek
classical-music.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaughan Williams: Suite for Four Hands; Walton: Symphony No. 1; Crown Imperial (arr. H Murill)) Lynn Arnold, Charles Matthews (piano) The main attraction here, I suspect, will be the premiere recording of Suite for Four Hands, a very early Vaughan Williams work written in 1893 when he was studying composition under...

