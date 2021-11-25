AP Top Stories November 25 P

CBS News has promoted Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews to a new role as executive vp of newsgathering, overseeing all network newsgethering worldwide for the news division. With her new role, Ciprian-Matthews will step aside as CBS’ Washington bureau chief. According to an email to staff from CBS News and Stations co-president Neeraj Khemlani, the network has “begun our search for a new Washington Bureau chief and appreciate Ingrid continuing to support the bureau until a replacement is in place.” Ciprian-Matthews was named the network’s D.C. bureau chief in January, after serving in the role in a interim capacity since last summer. She previously served in a number of executive roles at CBS News, and also oversaw a number of the network’s key bureaus, including in London and New York. “Ingrid’s depth of experience, savvy and editorial judgment will be a tremendous asset as we unify CBS News’ newsgathering efforts into one powerhouse operation,”Khemlani wrote in his memo. “Having steered coverage of numerous international conflicts, natural disasters, political events and terrorist attacks – from conventions to election nights, from morning shows to the evening news, from Washington Bureau Chief to EVP of News—she’s done it all.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO