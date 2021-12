Tottenham Hotspur’s loss to Slovenian side Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thanksgiving Day was essentially a nadir for many Spurs fans. It’s hard to get much lower than getting bounced by the lowest-ranked club in a third-tier European competition that has only been in existence for a decade. Manager Antonio Conte gave chances to a number of reserve players that he hasn’t had a chance to see in action yet since his appointment, and if his post-match comments were any indication, he was definitely not impressed with what he saw.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO