Share Price Information for Blue Prism (PRSM)

 6 days ago

IN BRIEF: Blue Prism agrees on final Vista bid worth GBP1.22 billion. IN BRIEF: Blue Prism schedules meetings to approve takeover by Vista. TRADING UPDATES: Kier shareholders protest board pay; Ilika progresses. IN BRIEF: Vista confirms falling acceptances in...

MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC (BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights. BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the "Company") Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6) In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company would like...
Life Style Extra

TRADING UPDATES: Honye Financial loss widens; Highway loss narrows

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Honye Financial Services Ltd - Cayman Islands-based company seeking acquisitions in financial services and financial technology - Reports pretax loss for year ended July 31 widens to GBP813,088 from GBP427,385 last year. Generates no revenue. Attributes loss to the day-to-day administrative expenses and due diligence into prospective targets.
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 01/12/2021

At 14:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 99.8 at 7159.25 points, a movement of 1.41%, showing a dramatic rise in the market. Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.) was a heavily traded share, with around £2,301.6m (0.165%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 85% of the companies in the FTSE...
Life Style Extra

Changes to FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational

FTSE Multinational Index SeriesChanges to FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Constituents. FTSE Russell announces that, pursuant to the review of the FTSE UK All-Share Index, the following changes will be made to the FTSE All-Share Ex-Multinational Index. The changes will be effective after the close of business on Friday, 17 December 2021 (i.e. effective on Monday, 20 December 2021).Constituent changes can be accessed via the attachment below:
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Why Are Weibo Shares Trading Higher Premarket?

Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) and selling shareholder Sina Corp priced the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)-like website's Hong Kong second listing at HK$272.80 each. The offer price implies a 2.8% discount to December 1 closing price. Weibo is offering 5.5 million new shares in the Hong Kong offering. Sina is selling...
Life Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED November 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 0 Euro shares in November 2021.
Life Style Extra

GraniteShares Financial PLC

GRANITESHARES FINANCIAL PLC (the "Issuer") GRANITESHARES 3X LONG MODERNA DAILY ETP SECURITIES (the "ETP Securities") THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser. NOTICE is hereby given by...
Life Style Extra

Bradda Head interim losses widen as costs bite, sees busy second half

(Alliance News) - Bradda Head Lithium Ltd announced on Tuesday that its interim losses had substantiality widened due to mounting costs but forecast a busy second half of trading. For the first half ended August 31 the North America-focused lithium development group reported a pretax loss of GBP1.8 million, up...
Life Style Extra

Altona Energy Share News (ANR)

TRADING UPDATES: Serabi profit cut; Altona completes Mozambique drill. EXECUTIVE CHANGES: In The Style founder moves role after share drop. TRADING UPDATES: Condor finishes drilling at La Mestiza open pit mine. 21 Oct 21 14:45. (Sharecast News) - Mining firm Altona Rare Earths has agreed to acquire an initial 51%...
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen up ahead of manufacturing data

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Wednesday following heavy losses in the previous session, as investors eyed the latest reading on the UK manufacturing sector. The FTSE 100 was called to open 64 points higher at 7,123. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said:...
Life Style Extra

UK's Rightmove forecasts 5% rise in property prices for 2022

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Asking prices for British. residential property are likely to rise by 5% next year, but. London looks set to underperform the national trend, the. country's largest property website, Rightmove, forecast. on Wednesday. British property prices surged through most of last year's. lockdown and for much...
Life Style Extra

Mobile Tornado shares drop 20% as Canadian contract is cancelled

(Alliance News) - Mobile Tornado Group PLC on Wednesday said the contract with its Canadian customer will not be renewed, sending its shares tumbling. Mobile Tornado is a Harrogate, Yorkshire-based provider of mobile communications applications. Its shares dropped 19% to 1.94 pence on Wednesday morning in London following the announcement.
