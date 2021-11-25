ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus

IN PICTURES: Shrewsbury's Square packed as Christmas lights switched-on

By Nick Humphreys
Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalopians gathered in their numbers as the bright lights of Christmas were switched-on in Shrewsbury. The festive lights were turned on in The Square at 6.30pm, with Mayor Julian Dean doing the honours in front of a cheering crowd. Last year, the lights switch-on was a much more low-key...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Athens News Courier

MERRY & BRIGHT: Annual Christmas Open House packs The Square

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic left many public events in limbo last year. Even if an event on the calendar was still held, the crowd drawn tended to be lesser than in previous years. Though the 2020 Christmas Open House hosted by Athens Main Street and the Greater Limestone...
ATHENS, AL
Shropshire Star

Christmas street market for Newport lights switch-on

For the first time in two years, Newport will be lit up for the festive season with a Christmas lights switch-on and market this year. Newport is set to enjoy its first festive Christmas street market this year, alongside the town’s annual Christmas Lights Switch On event. Last year's events...
ECONOMY
fourstateshomepage.com

Christmas Light Tunnel is part of Hometown Holidays on the Carthage Square

CARTHAGE, Mo. – This is the second year that Vision Carthage will host a Christmas Light Tunnel for photos. And this year is the first year they are offering a skating rink. Abi Almandinger, Executive Dir. of Vision Carthage says they have titled this season, “Hometown Holidays on the Carthage Square“. The days leading up to Christmas are designed to offer activities for families, including an ice skating rink, oversized inflatable attractions for the kids, chance for fun family pics in the Christmas Light Tunnel, Saturday visits from Santa and much more.
CARTHAGE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Lights#Salopians#Theatre Severn#Bbc Shropshire#Mc#Shrewsbury Market Hall#Covid
wgnsradio.com

Reminder: The Lighting of the Christmas Tree on the Murfreesboro Square

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The annual lighting of the Christmas Tree on the downtown Murfreesboro square will take place next week on December 3rd. Jay Sanders with Middle Tennessee Electric told WGNS News... Again, the annual Rutherford County Christmas Tree lighting is returning, Friday December 3rd between 6:00 and 7:30PM in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Folk Festival line-up confirmed for 2022

Music legend Judy Collins and other international stars are back on the bill for Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2022 after a two-year hiatus forced by the Covid pandemic. The festival has secured much of its original 2020 line-up of overseas artists for next year including the American folk singer songwriter, Galician piper Carlos Núñez, Juno, award winners Blackie and the Rodeo Kings from Canada, Black Umfolosi from Zimbabwe, Moonlight Benjamin, Stephen Fearing and The Sentimentals from Canada and Denmark, and solo shows from Canadian's Colin Linden and Tom Wilson.
FESTIVAL
BBC

Leigh-on-Sea: Nibbling squirrels delay Christmas lights switch-on

The switching on of a town's Christmas lights was delayed by three days after squirrels gnawed through the cables. Helen Symmons, of Leigh-on-Sea Town Council, said the nimble nibblers managed to "chomp their way through them". The lights were found "dangly from the trees" in Leigh Library Gardens, Essex, on...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Storm Arwen: Gosport cancels Christmas lights switch on event

A town's Christmas lights switch on event has been cancelled over fears of Storm Arwen causing disruption. The event on the high street in Gosport, Hampshire, had been due to start at 14:30 GMT. However, Gosport Borough Council said gusts were expected to reach 50mph, and that this would be...
ENVIRONMENT
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

TONIGHT: Lighting the Square and Santa's drive-by

With a dusting of snow and a Santa's 'Ho-ho-ho,' the trees and elk antler arches of the Jackson Town Square will light up for the holiday season tonight. Here's the schedule for Jackson Hole's traditional day-after-Thanksgiving festivities, coordinated by the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce, which works to keep things spirited for locals and visitors each year.
JACKSON, WY
The Cullman Tribune

Pop-up drive-in to bring Christmas movies to Cullman Fairgrounds for December

CULLMAN, Ala. – Throwback Outdoor Cinema, a pop-up drive in theatre, will be presenting holiday films at the Cullman Fairgrounds throughout the month of December. Only 45 tickets are available per film. Advance tickets are now on sale at Throwback Outdoor Cinema Event through Eventbrite for $25 per vehicle. The gates are open 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the films. Kernel Kullman popcorn is also available for pre-order if you purchase your ticket in advance. Here is the list of dates and films featured: 12/4 and 12/5 – “Elf” 5:30pm12/10 – “Home Alone” 6:30pm12/11 – “Ernest Saves Christmas” 5:30pm12/12 – “A Christmas Story” 5:30pm12/17 – “The Polar Express” 6:30pm12/18 – “It’s a Wonderful Life” 5:30pm12/19 – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” 5:30pm12/22 – “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 6:30pm12/23 – “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 6:30pm To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/throwback-outdoor-cinema-36125439233?ref=eofblike&fbclid=IwAR1B60NaCOKFRyRDoUC2iLZUL28YjV6uwjkkMD8TfDN2qMcBeWTLBNkPeoU. The Fairgrounds are located at 1501 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WEHT/WTVW

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights flips the switch for another year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville holiday tradition is getting underway! The 28th Annual Fantasy of Lights is ready for business to help thousands of Tri-State children and adults with disabilities. The only thing left to do is for someone to turn on the lights. We were out at Garvin Park live with a few special […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Independent

10 best Christmas Eve plates for serving up snacks for Santa

It’s time to prepare for that warm and fuzzy feeling – and no, we don’t mean the port. We mean the joy of leaving something out for Father Christmas and his motley crew on Christmas Eve. It’s a Christmas tradition that captures the magic of childhood, and the perfect signal for excited little elves to get tucked up in bed.A glug of brandy, obligatory carrot and maybe a mince pie for good measure? While we’ll leave the menu choices up to you, enhance this special festive ritual by serving your treats on one of our favourite Christmas Eve plates. How...
FOOD & DRINKS
Shropshire Star

Family of endangered Asian elephants undecorate their Christmas tree

The family of elephants had fun pulling, shaking off and eating the Christmas decorations. A family of endangered Asian elephants have decided undecorating is more fun this year, as many households are kickstarting their Christmas tree planning. The keepers at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo decorated pine trees, some up to 20ft...
ANIMALS
Shropshire Star

Camilla opens boutique cinema with promise to return with her grandchildren

The Duchess of Cornwall opened the Parade Cinema in Marlborough during a series of engagements in Wiltshire on Thursday. The Duchess of Cornwall has promised to return to a boutique cinema and bring her grandchildren with her to watch a film. Camilla officially opened the newly converted Parade Cinema in...
MOVIES
Shropshire Star

Kate shows eye for detail on visit to V&A Faberge exhibition

The Duchess of Cambridge admired the intricacies of the work of Russian Goldsmith Carl Faberge in the display, which features items lent by the Queen. The Duchess of Cambridge has admired the intricacies of the work of renowned Russian goldsmith Carl Faberge at an exhibition featuring items loaned by the Queen.
ENTERTAINMENT
Shropshire Star

Grayson and Philippa Perry unveil new Art Club exhibition

Bristol Museum and Art Gallery will be displaying works from season two of the Channel 4 series Grayson’s Art Club for the next year. Artist Grayson Perry has unveiled the second exhibition arising from his hit TV series Grayson’s Art Club, which he launched with his wife, Philippa, during the first wave of the pandemic.
VISUAL ART
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury town centre roads closed for Christmas lights switch-on

Drivers in Shrewsbury are being warned of a series of road closures in the town centre today ahead of the Christmas lights switch-on. Hundreds of people are expected to gather between 4.30pm and 7.30pm to see the town lit up for the festive season. The event means a number of...
POLITICS
BBC

Leicester 'buzzing' for Christmas lights switch-on

Leicester's Christmas lights have been switched on after countdowns took place in five different locations around the city. One spectator described the atmosphere as "buzzing" for the event, which saw crowds gather to see 16,000 colourful bulbs light up on Thursday evening. City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said the event...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy