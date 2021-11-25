LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market to See Booming Growth | ROSS Intelligence, LawGeex, LexisNexis

Opportunities in the intelligent vending machine market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from basic vending machine to use of IoT/augmented reality/artificial intelligence. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the intelligent vending machine market is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.7%. In this market, a beverage is the largest segment by application, whereas an office is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like machines are becoming a major distribution channels for fast moving consumer goods.

