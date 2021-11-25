Laser Measurement Sensors Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Transfer and money transfer software manages money transfers between companies and between companies and their customers. This type of software is used to securely transfer money in multiple currencies for different purposes, e.g. B. for paying bills or moving money between different subsidiaries. Transfer and money transfer software is mainly used by financial professionals and B2B customers to make online payments. Transfer and money transfer software should not be confused with payment gateway software, which is mainly used in e-commerce for B2C payments. This type of software can be integrated into anti-fraud and anti-money laundering software for security and compliance reasons. In addition, integration into foreign exchange software is required for international transfers.

