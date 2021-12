Regirock is a hard one to crack in Pokémon GO‘s Raids, but this guide will show you how to shatter the golems resistance. The Return of the Regis in Pokémon GO will take place on November 28 between 6pm and 7pm local time as part of a special Raid Hour. Little Hoopa will once again play tricks on the trainers during the course of “Mischief Unbound,” the game’s current end-of-season event, and put Regirock, Regice and Registeel up for battle. The shiny variants of the three elemental giants can be found in these raids, so if they’re still missing from your collection, this is a good time to square them away.

